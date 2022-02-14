Here's How Bitcoin Could Win from Federal Reserve's Closed Meeting

Opinions
Mon, 02/14/2022 - 10:04
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Unexpected Fed meeting could have a disruptive effect on markets
Here's How Bitcoin Could Win from Federal Reserve's Closed Meeting
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The closed and unplanned meeting of the Federal Reserve is expected to take place today, Feb. 14. While the official list of discussions only consists of one topic, the commission could potentially discuss the effect of digital assets or cryptocurrency on today's market.

The unexpected rate hike

The majority of financial analysts have assumed that the urgent closed meeting was set up to increase the key rate after the inflation data appeared publicly. The rate hike was traditionally considered a negative sign for risky assets like cryptocurrencies.

Related
Elon Musk Hints at Starlink Accepting Dogecoin

The rate hike will most likely cause a U.S. debt implosion, which will cause outflow from the bond market. Some of the funds could potentially hit the cryptocurrency market and provide additional buying power that Bitcoin drastically needs right now.

Announcement of Central Bank Digital Currency

Another unexpected event that could shake up both the crypto and traditional markets is the announcement of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which will more likely positively affect the crypto market.

Related
Dogecoin Surges as Elon Musk Reignites McDonald's Rumors

The recognition of blockchain technology, which is the foundation of any CBDC, should attract more retail traders and investors to the industry as the government officially implements the concept.

In addition to recognition, the potential limitations on usage for various groups of people could have a disruptive effect on a decentralized market that is available to any individual with internet access.

Related
Dogecoin Retests Historical Support Amid Accumulation by Whales: See Details

FED backs down

The least likely scenario is if the Federal Reserve decides to leave the key rate as it is. The absence of action will more likely cause the continuation of slow growth of the market until the actual hike happens, but in case of a delay, the rate hike will have a more disruptive effect on the market and will more likely cause additional losses.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image LooksRare Official Team Cashed Out $30 Million Worth of Ethereum, Community Gets Mad
02/14/2022 - 14:00
LooksRare Official Team Cashed Out $30 Million Worth of Ethereum, Community Gets Mad
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image LINK Jumps Over MATIC on ETH Whales' List to Turn Most Traded Coin for Them
02/14/2022 - 13:04
LINK Jumps Over MATIC on ETH Whales' List to Turn Most Traded Coin for Them
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image CryptoToday: We Strive to Have the Biggest and Smartest Blockchain Community
02/14/2022 - 12:58
CryptoToday: We Strive to Have the Biggest and Smartest Blockchain Community
Guest AuthorGuest Author