Fantom (FTM) To Address These EVM Limitations

Fantom (FTM), a new-gen smart contract platform that leverages parallel computations to achieve vertical scalability, can solve all the technical design issues that plague Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), new report says.

EVM has important limitations, will Fantom (FTM) fix them?

On Dec. 2, 2022, the team of Balance Capital, a Fantom-focused cryptocurrency infrastructure and investment group, published a thread to cover major EVM limitations that can be addressed by Fantom's VM.

In this thread, we are going to discuss some of the limitations of the EVM alongside some of the features that the FVM encompasses.



First and foremost, Fantom Virtual Machine is aimed at way larger throughput than what EVM can achieve. While Ethereum (ETH) can only process 18 transactions per second, Fantom (FTM) is able to process thousands of TPS.

Also, EVM looks too conservative to Balance Capital, as it has not been upgraded since its first releases. That's why Fantom's mechanisms with their constant updates can be more attractive for dApp builders.

Parallel execution of transactions is the secret sauce of Fantom's scalability that makes it outstanding, Balance Capital suggests. It gives a boost to both the scalability and the efficiency of Fantom's dApps.

Another "killing feature" of Fantom is its opportunity to compress bytecode. It allows the blockchain to save on storage volume and prevents network congestions during peak transactional pressure.

Scalability first

At the same time, Fantom's dApp ecosystem is not isolated from that of its predecessor. Despite having a different technical design, Fantom is compatible with the Solidity programming language, therefore, Ethereum's dApps can migrate to Fantom in a seamless manner.

That's why Fantom (FTM) and its ecosystem of applications and programming tools look promising to Balance Capital:

Fantom strides itself as being scalable and that's definitely one of the most important factors in the long term success of a project

As covered by U.Today previously, a month ago, on Nov. 3, Fantom's core native asset FTM spiked by 23% in no time, following yet another comeback by "DeFi Dad" Andre Cronje.

The legendary developer and inventor of yearn.finance (YFI) started actively posting on Twitter; now the Fantom (FTM) ecosystem is its main focus area.