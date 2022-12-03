Fantom (FTM) To Address These EVM Limitations

Sat, 12/03/2022 - 12:11
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Multi-product cryptocurrency ecosystem Balance Capital highlights main points of Fantom VM narrative
Fantom (FTM) To Address These EVM Limitations
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Fantom (FTM), a new-gen smart contract platform that leverages parallel computations to achieve vertical scalability, can solve all the technical design issues that plague Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), new report says.

EVM has important limitations, will Fantom (FTM) fix them?

On Dec. 2, 2022, the team of Balance Capital, a Fantom-focused cryptocurrency infrastructure and investment group, published a thread to cover major EVM limitations that can be addressed by Fantom's VM.

First and foremost, Fantom Virtual Machine is aimed at way larger throughput than what EVM can achieve. While Ethereum (ETH) can only process 18 transactions per second, Fantom (FTM) is able to process thousands of TPS.

Related
Father of DeFi Andre Cronje Slams Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) Scaling

Also, EVM looks too conservative to Balance Capital, as it has not been upgraded since its first releases. That's why Fantom's mechanisms with their constant updates can be more attractive for dApp builders.

Parallel execution of transactions is the secret sauce of Fantom's scalability that makes it outstanding, Balance Capital suggests. It gives a boost to both the scalability and the efficiency of Fantom's dApps.

Another "killing feature" of Fantom is its opportunity to compress bytecode. It allows the blockchain to save on storage volume and prevents network congestions during peak transactional pressure.

Scalability first

At the same time, Fantom's dApp ecosystem is not isolated from that of its predecessor. Despite having a different technical design, Fantom is compatible with the Solidity programming language, therefore, Ethereum's dApps can migrate to Fantom in a seamless manner.

That's why Fantom (FTM) and its ecosystem of applications and programming tools look promising to Balance Capital:

Fantom strides itself as being scalable and that's definitely one of the most important factors in the long term success of a project

As covered by U.Today previously, a month ago, on Nov. 3, Fantom's core native asset FTM spiked by 23% in no time, following yet another comeback by "DeFi Dad" Andre Cronje.

Related
Fantom (FTM) Price up 23% on Andre Cronje's Unexpected Comeback, YFI Pumps Too

The legendary developer and inventor of yearn.finance (YFI) started actively posting on Twitter; now the Fantom (FTM) ecosystem is its main focus area.

#Fantom #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image David Gokhshtein Extends Support For DOGE
12/03/2022 - 12:18
David Gokhshtein Extends Support For DOGE
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB: Historic Milestone Reached in This Metric as Whales Accumulate
12/03/2022 - 11:28
SHIB: Historic Milestone Reached in This Metric as Whales Accumulate
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Says It Put Up Good Fight as Both Parties File Replies to Summary Judgment
12/03/2022 - 10:54
Ripple Says It Put Up Good Fight as Both Parties File Replies to Summary Judgment
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide