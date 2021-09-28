Ekta
Ekta

“Extremely Bullish”: China’s Crypto Ban Could Be a Boon for Bitcoin’s Security

News
Tue, 09/28/2021 - 05:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The China ban could be a huge “de-risking moment” for Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Great American Mining co-founder Marty Bent has opined that Chinese mining giant Bitmain moving its manufacturing operations from China to other countries would be “extremely bullish” for the largest cryptocurrency.

Bent believes that it would be a significant “de-risking moment” for the largest cryptocurrency.

Kevin Zhang, vice president of business development at Foundry Service, has tweeted that he expects the lion’s share of Bitmain’s business production to move to Malaysia and Indonesia amid China’s ramped-up clampdown on the cryptocurrency mining sector.

He believes that this shift would have some “serious implications” that pertain to logistics costs and the manufacturing process:  

Losing loyal domestic buyers/resellers that will have to reincorporate abroad, increased logistics costs, potential quality issues, more friction with Chinese management, and outsourced manufacturing.

As reported by U.Today, retiring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and Senate hopeful Blake Masters recently urged the government to counter China’s hostility toward Bitcoin by embracing the benchmark cryptocurrency.

The U.S. has already emerged as a hub for cryptocurrency mining, with states like Florida, Texas, and Wyoming actively supporting the cryptocurrency industry.

GOP Senate Candidate Says U.S. Government Should Buy Bitcoin

Another buying opportunity?  

While the news about the harshest China cryptocurrency crackdown initially crashed the market, Bitcoin managed to recover over the weekend.

Fundstrat’s Will McEvoy has determined that the past Bitcoin bans presented great buying opportunities for investors.

Those who bought the largest cryptocurrency the day China initially banned financial institutions from making Bitcoin transactions would be up 4,266% by today.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

09/28/2021 - 05:37
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
