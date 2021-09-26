Ekta
Bitcoin Suddenly Jumps 7 Percent, Leaving Bears in Disbelief

Sun, 09/26/2021 - 10:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin bulls keep defending the $40,000 support level amid an onslaught of bearish news from China
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Bitcoin price has managed to stage a sudden recovery after coming awfully close to losing the $40,000 support.

The benchmark cryptocurrency jumped to an intraday high of $43,780 on the Bitstamp exchange, recovering more than 7% in less than two hours.     
BTC
Image by tradingview.com 

As reported by U.Today, crypto exchange Huobi announced that it would block all of its existing Chinese users by the end of 2021 after it stopped accepting new customers from mainland China yesterday.

Uniswap (UNI), the native token of the leading decentralized exchange, is currently up 13 percent on the news.  

Cardano Scores Partnership with Fortune 250 Company
The Huobi announcement made Bitcoin slide to an intraday low of $40,808, but buyers quickly stepped in to save the day.

The volatile Sunday will cap off a turbulent week for the leading cryptocurrency. On Monday, Bitcoin shed almost 8% due to property giant Evergrande’s debt crisis putting global markets into a panic mode. 

After shedding a substantial portion of losses by Tuesday, the crypto king plunged ever further on Friday after China intensified its clampdown on crypto trading and the local crypto mining industry.

According to data provided by Bybt, $296 million worth of cryptocurrencies has been liquidated over the past 12 hours alone.  

article image
