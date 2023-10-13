Every XRP Holder Wins: Major Ripple Partner Brings out NFT Giveaway

In a move that has captured the interest of the crypto community, Uphold, a major crypto platform and partner of Ripple, has reminded everybody of a unique promotion that rewards every XRP holder. The Uphold XRP Army Promotion, which commenced on July 31, 2023, is gearing up for its grand finale at the end of this month, marking the last chance for participants to ascend the ranks.

Uphold users residing outside of the United Kingdom with a minimum balance of 1 XRP as of July 31 were automatically entered into the promotion. The promotion focuses on XRP army non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with Uphold set to distribute one NFT corresponding to each participant's rank at the end of the promotion.

ATTENTION: Members of the Uphold #XRP Army 🫡



🎖 The final snapshot is coming!



October 31 23:59 UTC marks the final snapshot of the Uphold XRP Army campaign & your last chance to climb the ranks!



After this, based on your XRP balance, you’ll be awarded your final rank,… pic.twitter.com/flzW6C3AJf — Uphold (@UpholdInc) October 12, 2023

The real excitement lies in the snapshot days. The ranks are determined based on XRP balances at specific intervals - July 31, Aug. 31, Sept. 30 and, finally, Oct. 31, which marks the ultimate snapshot. Members of the XRP community eagerly anticipate their final rank, as it will be minted into a limited NFT series, making it an exclusive Uphold offering.

The Uphold XRP Army Promotion has really galvanized the community. With every XRP holder emerging as a winner, Uphold's initiative is an event to remember.