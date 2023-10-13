Every XRP Holder Wins: Major Ripple Partner Brings out NFT Giveaway

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Major crypto platform Uphold guarantees NFT for every XRP holder in major giveaway
Fri, 10/13/2023 - 15:10
Every XRP Holder Wins: Major Ripple Partner Brings out NFT Giveaway
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a move that has captured the interest of the crypto community, Uphold, a major crypto platform and partner of Ripple, has reminded everybody of a unique promotion that rewards every XRP holder. The Uphold XRP Army Promotion, which commenced on July 31, 2023, is gearing up for its grand finale at the end of this month, marking the last chance for participants to ascend the ranks.

Uphold users residing outside of the United Kingdom with a minimum balance of 1 XRP as of July 31 were automatically entered into the promotion. The promotion focuses on XRP army non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with Uphold set to distribute one NFT corresponding to each participant's rank at the end of the promotion.

The real excitement lies in the snapshot days. The ranks are determined based on XRP balances at specific intervals - July 31, Aug. 31, Sept. 30 and, finally, Oct. 31, which marks the ultimate snapshot. Members of the XRP community eagerly anticipate their final rank, as it will be minted into a limited NFT series, making it an exclusive Uphold offering.

The Uphold XRP Army Promotion has really galvanized the community. With every XRP holder emerging as a winner, Uphold's initiative is an event to remember.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

