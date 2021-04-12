Even New York Stock Exchange Launching NFTs

Mon, 04/12/2021 - 18:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Even the world's largest stock exchange is joining the NFT craze.  

The New York Stock Exchange has released a series of non-fungible tokens that celebrate the first trades of major public companies, including Spotify and DoorDash: 

When we decided to mint the NYSE's first NFTs it was fitting that we chose to memorialize that particular one-of-a-kind moment. Our first class of NYSE NFTs celebrates the First Trades of these notable listings: Spotify, which executed the first ever Direct Listing, Snowflake, Unity, DoorDash, Roblox and Coupang, the largest U.S. IPO so far this year.

So far, the exchange has published six NFTs, but it will release more of them in the future, according to NYSE President Stacey Cunningham:  

While we are starting with these six, we know there will be many more NYSE NFTs to come as we continue to welcome new, innovative companies to our community.

Notably, Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has chosen Nasdaq instead of the NYSE for its much-anticipated direct listing.    

article image
