EU on Track to Ban Bitcoin: Report

Bitcoin will be banned in the EU starting from 2025 if the Commission and the Council of the EU don’t ditch a crippling amendment to the MiCA framework

According to a report published by German cryptocurrency media outlet BTC-ECHO, the European Parliament, one of the legislative branches of the European Union, has moved to ban Bitcoin and other proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrencies.



The final draft of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, the much-anticipated package of cryptocurrency regulations, includes a provision forbidding the “environmentally unsustainable” consensus mechanism.



This means that Bitcoin could become illegal within the European Union starting from Jan. 1, 2025.



Businesses would be prohibited from offering any services associated with proof-of-work cryptocurrencies.



Stefan Berger, the center-right rapporteur behind the framework, told the outlet that the proposal was “very likely” to be greenlit.

Its such a suicidal proposition it is hard to digest. It would kill the entire European crypto industry, the one sector that fully aligns with the European values and where the EU could actually be competitive.https://t.co/0cq1ktIzpe — Patrick Hansen (@paddi_hansen) February 23, 2022