    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals How AI Can Go Mainstream

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Vitalik Buterin just shared his two cents on AI going viral
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 12:48
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals How AI Can Go Mainstream
    Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum (ETH) cofounder, has shared insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) can scale and go mainstream. In a post on X, Buterin responded to a vital question by former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan on how to make an Internet of Artificial Intelligent Things.

    Buterin tackles challenge of coordination and ownership

    Notably, Balaji made a crucial observation about the rapid development of the tech world. This has given rise to smart watches and smart homes that self-regulate the temperature and operate lighting. He also highlighted driverless, smart cars that make life seamless for their owners.

    However, Balaji noted that these smart things lack coordination and memory. That is, they cannot network and synchronize with each other and the owner while storing memories of such conversations.

    He maintains that even when they can do such, a greater challenge might arise, namely, "Who holds the private key?"

    Buterin, in his characteristic manner, waded in with a solution he believes can address the challenge. He stated that such a technology's private keys or explicit control should reside personally with individuals.

    This suggests that just like self-custody wallets, owners should have full control without relying on intermediaries who have created such technology.

    Decentralization as path to AI security

    Vitalik Buterin emphasized a crucial point about ensuring that such technology stays safe. He observed that self-custody "is not the default outcome in the current crypto ecosystem."

    Users still entrust their funds to centralized entities like exchanges.

    Although it looks convenient, this exposes owners to risks of mismanagement, hacks and other inconveniences. Scammers have already begun exploring how to leverage Elon Musk’s AI bot.

    Thus, for an Artificial Internet of Things, Buterin favors a more decentralized approach to enable owners of private keys to control the technology fully. This could help minimize attacks from malicious actors who want to take control and "break into" such smart homes.

    Buterin concludes with an important call, "We have to explicitly strive for it" in pursuit of mainstream adoption.

