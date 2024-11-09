    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says AI to 'Turbocharge' Info Finance Next Decade

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin dives deep into segment of prediction markets, its promises and potential applications
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 14:48
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says AI to 'Turbocharge' Info Finance Next Decade
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin just shared a new blog post about prediction markets, their role in the digital sphere and the opportunities of human collaboration they introduce. The emerging frontier of "info finance" paves the path for fair, democratic and inclusive participation for various actors. Also, it can employ eccentric artificial intelligence (AI) concepts, Buterin suggests.

    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin reflects on PMs, coins term "info finance": What to know

    While already being a very useful tool for the world, on-chain prediction markets showcase potential as part of a much larger, incredibly powerful category that could be labelled as "info finance." Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin observes its applications in a new essay, "From prediction markets to info finance," shared on his personal blog.

    Observing the success of Polymarket, a Polygon-based on-chain PM app, Buterin noticed that the platforms of this type exist both as advanced betting instruments and news websites. In some cases, their statistics might be even more informative and unbiased than those of digital media outlets:

    Advertisement

    You can be more informed by reading the news and the charts, than by reading either one alone (...) If you are a bettor, then you can deposit to Polymarket, and for you it's a betting site. If you are not a bettor, then you can read the charts, and for you it's a news site

    This dualism lays the background for the concept of using finances as a way to align incentives in order to provide viewers with valuable information.

    In other words, "info finance" could be an umbrella term for solutions that allow authors to back their statements with money stakes (just like with classic PMs) and readers interested in such "backed" statements.

    As both parts are interested in correct information (publishers want to benefit from sharing it, while readers want to filter it out of noise), using crypto transactions might be a powerful instrument necessary to reach the equilibrium.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Polymarket's triumph is what the last U.S. presidential elections will be remembered for in the crypto world.

    Related
    Polymarket in Spotlight for Crypto Community Today, Here's Why
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 12:55
    Polymarket in Spotlight for Crypto Community Today, Here's Why
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The entire world was watching the dynamics of election statistics on Polymarket instead of news websites. The platform's charts were free from ads and political biases, therefore, being treated as the most up-to-date and reliable data sources.

    Info finance unlocks more opportunities for AI usage

    Polymarket's CEO even shared a rumor that election headquarters of U.S. presidential candidates used Polymarket to know who was winning in this or that moment. Despite huge traffic, both Polymarket and its blockchain Polygon (POL) managed to stay online all the time.

    Vitalik Buterin admitted that the vast majority of "info finance" markets will be associated with microtransactions and data streams. To process this complexity, using AI and LLMs in particular will be essential:

    One technology that I expect will turbocharge info finance in the next decade is AI

    Such designs will be useful in a number of applications, including the likes of DAO management, personal tokens, advertising, peer reviews of scientific papers and public goods funding.

    "Info finance" might evolve into a framework for "distilled human judgement mechanisms" based on decentralized networks.

    #Ethereum News #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 9, 2024 - 14:26
    1.6 Trillion SHIB Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase, What's Going On?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 9, 2024 - 14:00
    XRP Price Prediction for November 9
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating the Success of Zircuit’s ZRC EigenLayer Fairdrop
    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Brazilian YouTuber Launches Meme Token in wake of $100m $MOTHER Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says AI to 'Turbocharge' Info Finance Next Decade
    1.6 Trillion SHIB Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase, What's Going On?
    XRP Price Prediction for November 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD