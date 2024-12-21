Advertisement
    Balaji Srinivasan on Bitcoin, AI: 'Going Vertical'

    Vladislav Sopov
    Former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan shares two charts to demonstrate parabolic trajectories of Bitcoin and AI — and neither of them is about price
    Sat, 21/12/2024 - 12:23
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Renowned tech visionary Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase and GP of Andreessen Horowitz, shows two charts to display the rocketing opportunities of AI large language models (LLMs) and Bitcoin ETFs. Both are in their "vertical" growth phases, he says.

    Bitcoin, AI going vertical: Two charts by Balaji Srinivasan

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is going vertical together with artificial intelligence (AI). Such statement was made by Balaji Srinivasan, a legendary investor and entrepreneur on his X account with over 1 million followers.

    To demonstrate the traction of Bitcoin (BTC) and AI, Srinivasan shared two charts. The first one demonstrates the opportunities of OpenAI's flagship models to solve various tasks. It is measured by Abstraction and Reasoning Corpus for Artificial General Intelligence (ARC-AGI) benchmarks.

    Yesterday, Dec. 20, 2024, OpenAI's much-anticipated o3 model set a new record, hitting 87.5% on ARC-AGI public data set. As demonstrated by Balaji Srinivasan, this is a 10x more powerful result compared to GPT-4o, the strongest of ChatGPT's mainstream models today.

    In turn, GPT-4o performs 500% better than GPT-3, the model that kickstarted the AI euphoria in 2023.

    The second chart by Balaji Srinivasan showcases the dynamics of USD-denominated AUM of BlackRock iShares ETFs on Gold and spot Bitcoin. Launched less than one year ago, BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETFs exceeded their Gold-based predecessors by almost 73%.

    Bitcoin (BTC) grows faster than internet: Opinion

    As of press time, Bitcoin spot ETFs by BlackRock total $57.8 billion in AUM, while Gold-based exchange-traded products are sitting at $33 billion.

    Bitcoin spot ETFs in the U.S. were approved Jan. 11, 2024. In total, they amassed $113 billion in AUM across 21 products.

    Commenting on Balaji Srinivasan's estimations, tech veteran and former Phunware CEO Alan Knitowski noticed that Bitcoin (BTC) might surpass the internet in adoption impetus.

    While Bitcoin (BTC) might already be growing faster than the internet, its adoption is near 1999 levels for Global Web, Knitowski's chart says.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analysis, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

