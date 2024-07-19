    Ethereum Whales Buy $126 Million in ETH: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Ethereum is seeing huge exchange outflows amid potential ETF launch
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 14:00
    Ethereum Whales Buy $126 Million in ETH: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto investors, or whales, have started to accumulate Ethereum (ETH) in large numbers. This trend emerged over this past week as the ETH price managed to rebound after the crypto crash. This bullish sentiment on the market signals a sustained rebound from the leading altcoin.

    Advertisement

    According to the latest data from IntoTheBlock, Ethereum has witnessed massive exchange outflows. Around $126 million worth of ETH has been withdrawn from crypto exchanges this week. This means that the Ethereum whales bought huge amounts of coins during this time.

    Notably, this strong accumulation trend comes ahead of the potential spot Ethereum ETF launch in the coming days. On July 17, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the green light to the proposed rule changes to list two spot ETFs.

    HOT Stories
    Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Ripple CTO Shares Crucial XRP Ledger Upgrade Alert
    SHIB Official: “Don’t Panic” – Here’s What’s Happening

    Per the official announcement, applications from two Ethereum ETF filers, ProShares Ethereum ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust, were approved by the SEC. These spot Ethereum ETFs were approved to be listed and traded on the NYSE Arca Inc. However, official trading will commence after the approval of the S-1 filings.

    Ethereum price movements

    Amid the ETF buzz and strong accumulation trend, the price of Ethereum has dipped 1.48% today. Currently trading at $3,408.57, the price is still up 10.9% over the last seven days. This means that ETH is still in the bullish zone despite today’s slight decrease in its value. Moreover, the broader prospects of ETH are looking optimistic.

    The spot Ethereum ETFs are expected to inject massive institutional investment into the ETH market. This will eventually give a major boost to the ETH price over the long term. The whales are also anticipating bullish momentum from the coin, as witnessed by the recent accumulation trend. Overall, the market is expecting notable gains from ETH in the foreseeable future.

    #Ethereum ETF #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Jul 19, 2024 - 13:53
    Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Jul 19, 2024 - 13:53
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 145% in Volume as SHIB Price Eyes Recovery
    Jul 19, 2024 - 13:53
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 145% in Volume as SHIB Price Eyes Recovery
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Whales Buy $126 Million in ETH: Details
    Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD