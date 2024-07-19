Ethereum Whales Buy $126 Million in ETH: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto investors, or whales, have started to accumulate Ethereum (ETH) in large numbers. This trend emerged over this past week as the ETH price managed to rebound after the crypto crash. This bullish sentiment on the market signals a sustained rebound from the leading altcoin.

According to the latest data from IntoTheBlock, Ethereum has witnessed massive exchange outflows. Around $126 million worth of ETH has been withdrawn from crypto exchanges this week. This means that the Ethereum whales bought huge amounts of coins during this time.

Notably, this strong accumulation trend comes ahead of the potential spot Ethereum ETF launch in the coming days. On July 17, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the green light to the proposed rule changes to list two spot ETFs.

Per the official announcement , applications from two Ethereum ETF filers, ProShares Ethereum ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust, were approved by the SEC. These spot Ethereum ETFs were approved to be listed and traded on the NYSE Arca Inc. However, official trading will commence after the approval of the S-1 filings.

Ethereum price movements

Amid the ETF buzz and strong accumulation trend, the price of Ethereum has dipped 1.48% today. Currently trading at $3,408.57, the price is still up 10.9% over the last seven days. This means that ETH is still in the bullish zone despite today’s slight decrease in its value. Moreover, the broader prospects of ETH are looking optimistic.