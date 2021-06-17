“Ethereum on Polkadot” Integrates with Unifty to Let Its Users Mint NFTs

Unifty is bringing hassle-free NFTs to Moonbeam while the sector is trying to keep its momentum afloat

Ethereum-compatible Polkadot parachain candidate Moonbeam has integrated with non-fungible token project Unifty.



The integration will make it possible for Moonbeam users to mint their own NFTs regardless of whether or not they have any coding experience.



On top of that, it will be possible to create a full-fledged NFT ecosystem by harnessing Unifty’s suite of tools, which includes swap and bridge services as well as a marketplace that will allow users to trade their unique tokens.



Unifty positions itself as “the WordPress of NFTs,” striving to create an ultimate management system.



Moonbeam founder Derek Yoo claims that Unifty is focused on making such arcane features as NFT mining accessible for the average Joe with no programming skills.



Unify CTO Markus Bopp believes that both projects are in for a “frenzied period of activity” as the result of integration:

The Unifty team continues to focus on making advanced functionality such as NFT farming and marketplaces accessible to a non-technical audience. This technology will also serve to further grow the NFT ecosystem on Moonbeam and Polkadot.

NFTs are here to stay — or are they?

While NFTs were on everyone’s lips earlier this year, the immense hype appears to be cooling off. Their sales have now plummeted by 90 percent from the May peak.



Still, the recent multi-million dollar sales of the CryptoPunk and Dogecoin NFTs prove that the sector is still alive and well.



Last month, retail giant eBay also enabled NFT sales for trusted sellers.