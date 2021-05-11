BREAKING: eBay Now Allows NFT Sales

eBay has become the first major e-commerce company to venture into NFT sales

E-commerce giant eBay has updated its policy to facilitate the sales of non-fungible tokens, Reuters reports. Initially, the new functionality will be available only to trusted sellers in a few categories.

The former PayPal owner will roll out a set of tools for trading a wide variety of NFTs on the platform, according to eBay's Jordan Sweetnam:

In the coming months, eBay will add new capabilities that bring blockchain-driven collectibles to our platform

Unlike fungible cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, NFTs are based on the idea of scarcity, representing unique digital items recorded on a blockchain.

As reported by U.Today, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone recently said that the company was also looking into adopting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.