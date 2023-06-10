Ethereum Leads Altcoin Sell-Offs as Liquidations Hit Weekly High: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is bearish today as marked by the 5.66% slump in the industry's combined market capitalization, which, at the time of writing, is pegged at $1.04 trillion. With the massive and encompassing price slump, the total liquidations have topped $385.92 million, according to data from CoinGlass.

Per the data, a total of 184,532 traders have been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with the largest single liquidation by a trader worth $2.18 million.

Unusually, this liquidation has seen both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) jostle for the lead among the most liquidated tokens. In the past 24 hours, a total of $49.87 million worth of BTC has been liquidated, while the liquidated Ethereum tokens are pegged at $45.96 million.

While Bitcoin's liquidation surpassed that of Ethereum in the 24 hour period, the tides appear to have shifted, with the latter now taking the lead in the hours before writing. Overall, more long traders were liquidated with the amount coming in at $343.1 million, with short liquidations accounting for just $42.79 million of the total figure.

Liquidation trigger

The more than $385 million recorded in total liquidations can be tagged as the biggest the industry has recorded in weeks. The current liquidation figure trails the $400 million recorded back in April in what at the time was described as the most bizarre day in the industry for the year.

The trigger for this current liquidation is even more pronounced as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) designated top altcoins like Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) as investment contracts or securities. With the tag, brokerage firm Robinhood has revealed that it will delist the tokens by the end of the month, a sign of instability and general uncertainty for the affected cryptocurrencies.