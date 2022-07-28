Ethereum Just Surged Past $1,700. What's Happening?

The Ethereum price has topped the $1,700 level for the first time since early June

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has surged above the $1,700 level on the Bitstamp exchange since June 10.

Image by tradingview.com

"Ethereum just flew right through resistance there," James Seyffart, research analyst within Bloomberg Intelligence commented.



As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies spiked after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite stock index recorded its best day since April 2020 after Fed Chairman Powell’s relatively dovish comments cheered the market.



Notably, this was the biggest Fed-driven Nasdaq rally since former chairman Ben Bernanke slashed interest rates to nearly zero on Dec. 16, 2008, to jumpstart the economy in the wake of the global financial crisis (GFC).