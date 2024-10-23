Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Made $5 on This

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin reveals how much he made on arbitraging prediction markets
    Wed, 23/10/2024 - 11:06
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Made $5 on This
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin recently posted an intriguing anecdote on Twitter, stating that he made $5 earlier this year by participating in prediction market arbitrage. This little sum was earned more for enjoyment than for profit, he acknowledged, adding that automated bots are probably taking advantage of these opportunities more frequently these days. 

    Advertisement

    A user opened the discussion by asking what prevents people from doing prediction market arbitrage? Buterin's response: Nothing. Profiting from variations in odds or prices across different platforms is known as prediction market arbitrage. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Sometimes, two platforms offer varying odds for an event, for example, an arbitrage trader can place bets on both sides and secure a profit guarantee regardless of the result. Regular participants could once again access this, but now bots and algorithms rule the market, spotting and carrying out these trades at a speed that human traders cannot match. 

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Agree on This Crucial Matter: Details
    SEC Veteran Pours Cold Water on XRP Community
    Here’s What Happened to Tesla’s Bitcoins
    “Insane”: Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Slams MicroStrategy’s Saylor Over Recent Comment

    Related
    “Insane”: Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Slams MicroStrategy’s Saylor Over Recent Comment
    Wed, 10/23/2024 - 05:29
    “Insane”: Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Slams MicroStrategy’s Saylor Over Recent Comment
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Although Buterin's experience of making $5 through arbitrage shows that there is still room for modest gains, opportunities for manual traders have decreased as bots have become more prevalent. 

    Additionally, prediction markets like Polymarket are becoming more and more well-liked and drawing in serious investors. People can wager on the results of future events, such as elections or economic projections using these platforms. 

    Particularly noteworthy is the emergence of Polymarket, which provides a decentralized platform for open and unreliable speculation on actual events. Because it offers a fresh approach to hedging against or profiting from future uncertainties, this has attracted interest from both institutional and retail investors.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 23, 2024 - 10:50
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Agree on This Crucial Matter: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 23, 2024 - 10:37
    SEC Veteran Pours Cold Water on XRP Community
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank x 7 Meme Projects: Don't Miss the Halloween Campaign with $7,000 in Prizes
    Peanut releases instant offramp
    Unlock the Future of Marketing at the Influence Exchange Confex & Awards Series 2024 – Qatar
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Made $5 on This
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Agree on This Crucial Matter: Details
    SEC Veteran Pours Cold Water on XRP Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD