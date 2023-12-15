Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Enormous Milestone Everyone Missed

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum has finally reached its creator's target
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 11:28
Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Enormous Milestone Everyone Missed
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum's circulating supply has dipped below a critical threshold initially set forth in EIP-960. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in Ethereum's history, as the supply of ETH has now gone under the proposed (but rejected) hard cap suggested by Ethereum's cofounder Vitalik Buterin.

Advertisement

Story behind EIP960

EIP960 was a proposal made by Buterin in 2018, which recommended setting a hard cap of 120,204,432 ETH on Ethereum's supply to ensure the economic sustainability of the platform under a variety of circumstances. The rationale was to create a predictable monetary policy akin to Bitcoin’s, instilling a sense of scarcity and potentially driving value. However, the Ethereum community did not adopt this proposal, preferring to maintain a flexible supply policy that adjusts with the network's needs.

The fact that Ethereum's supply has now fallen below this cap is an inadvertent nod to Buterin's vision of scarcity. It is a byproduct of Ethereum's transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and the implementation of EIP-1559, which introduced a mechanism for burning transaction fees, thereby reducing the overall supply.

Advertisement

Ether's price endeavors

Turning to the Ethereum price chart, there is a visual representation of Ethereum's recent market performance. The chart showcases a price trend with the following key observations:

Moving averages: The chart indicates that the price of ETH is currently above several moving averages, suggesting a bullish trend. The 50-day moving average (MA) appears to be above the 100-day and 200-day MAs, which is often interpreted as a positive sign.

Related
Massive Bitcoin Options Expiry Approaches

Volume: There has been notable trading volume, which can signify strong market interest and support continued price movements.

Resistance and support levels: The price seems to have faced resistance at the higher levels but has found support at the lower end, indicating a potential consolidation phase.

Technical indicators: Indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may provide insights into whether ETH is currently overbought or oversold. The RSI appears to be in a moderate range, not indicating any immediate pressure toward either buying or selling extremes.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SATS (Ordinals) Surges by 50% Following OKX Listing - Time to Dive In?
2023/12/15 11:27
SATS (Ordinals) Surges by 50% Following OKX Listing - Time to Dive In?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction
2023/12/15 11:27
Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally
2023/12/15 11:27
3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Enormous Milestone Everyone Missed
Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Enormous Milestone Everyone Missed
SATS (Ordinals) Surges by 50% Following OKX Listing - Time to Dive In?
SATS (Ordinals) Surges by 50% Following OKX Listing - Time to Dive In?
Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction
Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction
3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally
3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally
Cardano Founder Issues Critical Warning to Whole Crypto Space
Cardano Founder Issues Critical Warning to Whole Crypto Space
Binance to Cut These XRP and ADA Products as Exchange Remains Aim for SEC
Binance to Cut These XRP and ADA Products as Exchange Remains Aim for SEC
Exclusive Interview With Arllecta Founder on AI, SenseChain and Longevity Project
Exclusive Interview With Arllecta Founder on AI, SenseChain and Longevity Project
SafeMoon Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Bizarre Price Reaction Emerges
SafeMoon Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Bizarre Price Reaction Emerges
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Bullish Move With Epic Twist: Top Analyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Bullish Move With Epic Twist: Top Analyst
Massive Bitcoin Options Expiry Approaches
Massive Bitcoin Options Expiry Approaches
Show all
Advertisement
AD