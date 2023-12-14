Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Reawakens to Spark Sell-off Fears

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A dormant Ethereum (ETH) whale is back to life after more than three years of inactivity. According to insights shared by crypto analytics platform Lookonchain, the once dormant whale has deposited a total of 5,000 ETH worth approximately $11.3 million to Coinbase.

Typically, when related deposits are made to crypto trading platforms, it is often a sign of a sell-off, and this appears to be what this whale is making a move at. According to market data, the Ethereum whale has been receiving funds since as early as 2017, when the price of Ethereum was still $60.

The last major inflow the whale received came about three years ago, when it bagged a total of 25,398.1 ETH. At the current market value of $2,281.29 per Ethereum, this fund is worth $57,940,431.549.

As the whale woke up, it conducted at least two test transactions featuring outbound 0.07 ETH and inbound 0.067 ETH, a move that might be intended to confirm it still has skin in the game. After the 5,000 ETH were moved, the whale is now left with 20,398 ETH worth approximately $45.88 million.

Reawakening dormant addresses now trendy

While the reawakening of the Ethereum whale address shows more hidden influential wallets within the network, the move is arguably becoming a trend as other major cryptocurrencies also see reawakening whale addresses.

As reported earlier by U.Today, an ICO-era Ethereum address woke up in late November and went on a selling spree on Kraken Exchange. At the time, the whale sent 3,000 to Kraken for potential liquidation, leaving the 5,172 ETH worth approximately $10.7 million.

Besides Ethereum, dormant Bitcoin (BTC) addresses are also prominently featured in these reawakening and liquidation trends.