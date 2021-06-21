PointPay PointPay
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 21

Price Predictions
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 13:48
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How big are the chances of Ethereum (ETH) to show a local bounce back?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 21
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has started with the continued fall of the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 7% since yesterday while the price change over the last week has accounted for -23.54%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Ethereum (ETH) broke the support at $2,040 having confirmed the bearish influence. Despite the decline, the ongoing fall may continue supported by the high selling trading volume.

Related
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and XLM Price Analysis for June 19

In this case, there is a high chance to see the price decrease to the next level at $1,730.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the mid-term scenario is also more bearish than bullish as Ethereum (ETH) has already fixed below the vital level at $2,000. Respectively, sellers might get the rate of the chief altcoin to $1,520 within the next days.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the fall seems like it's not going to stop. That is why, Ethereum (ETH) can get to the level at $1,000 if bears can break the zone around $1,500.

Ethereum is trading at $1,956 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image Asset Management Giant VanEck Files for Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund
06/21/2021 - 16:45

Asset Management Giant VanEck Files for Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz on Chinese Crackdown: "Will Take Some Time to Play Out"
06/21/2021 - 15:56

Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz on Chinese Crackdown: "Will Take Some Time to Play Out"
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Dogecoin Tanks 71 Percent Since Elon Musk's "SNL" Debut, Reaches 60-Day Low
06/21/2021 - 15:34

Dogecoin Tanks 71 Percent Since Elon Musk's "SNL" Debut, Reaches 60-Day Low
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya