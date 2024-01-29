Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) Needs These 3 Crucial Factors to Align for Growth: Details

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum is in poor state right now, but hope is still alive
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 13:22
Despite Ethereum's position as a frontrunner in the altcoin sector, its growth has been stunted by a bearish trend that has held a tight grip on the market in recent weeks. A closer look at the ETH chart reveals that the expected volatility spike that could catalyze a bullish reversal has yet to materialize.

Layer-2 network adoption and ecosystem expansion

First, the surge of layer-2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism could be a catalyst for Ethereum's growth. These networks aim to enhance Ethereum's ecosystem by providing the much-needed scalability and reduced fees, potentially driving renewed interest and increased adoption of the Ethereum network. 

https://www.tradingview.com/
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Scalability and network efficiency

Second, Ethereum's persistent scalability issues must be addressed. Despite the implementation of EIP-1559, which was anticipated to make transaction fees more predictable, the network still struggles under high demand, leading to exorbitant fees and reduced network functionality. Resolving these scalability woes is crucial, as a more efficient and cost-effective network is vital for Ethereum to retain its value and utility.

Introduction of Ethereum ETF

Finally, the establishment of an Ethereum ETF would be a strong bullish signal, mirroring the impact of the Bitcoin ETF. An Ethereum ETF would pave the way for institutional investment, providing a regulated and accessible means for traditional investors to gain exposure to ETH. This could secure Ethereum's future as a mainstream financial asset and provide a stable foundation for long-term growth.

Looking at the Ethereum chart, we identify a local resistance level at approximately $2433.5, a price point that has acted as a hurdle in recent trading sessions. For a bullish case to solidify, Ethereum needs to break past this resistance with conviction. Should this occur, it could signal a shift in investor sentiment and open the path to higher price levels.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

