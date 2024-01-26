Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 26

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect one more decline of Ethereum (ETH)?
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 18:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of ETH is looking bullish as it is trading near the resistance level of $2,258. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a blast to the $2,300 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ETH has almost touched the interim resistance of $2,264. 

Related
XRP Price Analysis for January 25

In this case, there is a possibility of a breakout, followed by further growth to the $2,300-$2,350 zone.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. If the drop continues to the nearest support level of $2,115, the correction may lead to a test of the vital area of $2,000 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,249 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Whales Pause for Breath as Gigantic 228 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Looms
2024/01/26 18:02
Shiba Inu Whales Pause for Breath as Gigantic 228 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Looms
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk Shares Insights on X Payments, DOGE Army Abuzz; SHIB Burn Rate Surges 4,240%; Tesla Reveals Its Bitcoin Holdings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/26 18:02
Elon Musk Shares Insights on X Payments, DOGE Army Abuzz; SHIB Burn Rate Surges 4,240%; Tesla Reveals Its Bitcoin Holdings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BONK Jumps 10% as Solana (SOL) Recovers Lost Ground
2024/01/26 18:02
BONK Jumps 10% as Solana (SOL) Recovers Lost Ground
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Wooooo! Coin Announces Major Milestones with Listings on MEXC and Bitmart
Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities
De.Fi Announces $DEFI Airdrop Season 1 Prior To The Token Launch
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 26
Shiba Inu Whales Pause for Breath as Gigantic 228 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Looms
Elon Musk Shares Insights on X Payments, DOGE Army Abuzz; SHIB Burn Rate Surges 4,240%; Tesla Reveals Its Bitcoin Holdings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all