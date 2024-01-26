Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of ETH is looking bullish as it is trading near the resistance level of $2,258. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a blast to the $2,300 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ETH has almost touched the interim resistance of $2,264.

In this case, there is a possibility of a breakout, followed by further growth to the $2,300-$2,350 zone.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. If the drop continues to the nearest support level of $2,115, the correction may lead to a test of the vital area of $2,000 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,249 at press time.