    Ethereum (ETH) Inflation Reaches Catastrophic Values

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum hits undesired inflation values, which may cause some actual troubles for second-biggest cryptocurrency on market
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 11:57
    Ethereum (ETH) Inflation Reaches Catastrophic Values
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Concerns about potential inflationary pressures have been raised by Ethereum's significant challenges as network activity declines and issuance stays constant. In terms of price movement and on-chain metrics, the charts present an unsettling image of Ethereum's current situation. 

    Advertisement

    Ethereum has been losing ground and finding it difficult to hold onto support levels. A bearish trend is evident in the chart's distinct pattern of lower highs and lower lows. At the moment, ETH is perched at a crucial support level of about $2,500, and if this support breaks, there may be additional losses. 

    According to the most recent price action, Ethereum appears to be in a precarious situation and could fall even further if selling pressure picks up. Ethereum is getting close to oversold territory, according to the Relative Strength Index, which might cause a brief uptick in price. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Teases Major Improvements for XRP Ledger
    Ethereum (ETH): Things Are Getting Even Worse, Solana (SOL) Shows Catastrophic Breakdown, Massive U.S. Dollar (DXY) Surge: Crypto to Bleed?
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Warns SEC Against Deceiving Judges
    Death Cross Is Not The Only Thing Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Should Worry About
    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Any upward movement, though, might not last long without a big catalyst, as the market sentiment is still bearish overall.

    Advertisement

    On-chain and market indicators: The data from on-chain indicates an unsettling pattern for Ethereum. 

    Although the burn rate — the amount of ETH destroyed by transaction fees — remains constant, the ultra sound money dashboard indicates that new ETH is being issued at a rate of about 946K ETH annually. When network activity — as indicated by the quantity of ETH burned — fails to pick up this mismatch between issuance and burning, it could lead to rising inflationary pressures. 

    Ethereum's supply is growing at a rate of +0.73% annually, according to the supply growth chart. This could be problematic given the low network activity. The lack of new use cases that could spur adoption akin to the boom times seen with NFTs and DeFi in 2021 is a major factor in the current stagnation of the cryptocurrency market. Since it lessens the deflationary effect that Ethereum's burn mechanism was intended to achieve, the network's underutilization is a serious concern.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 3, 2024 - 11:18
    Crucial SHIB FUD Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 3, 2024 - 11:07
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price 'Reset' Point Reached: What's Next?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nectar AI Raises $3.9M to Build Uncensored Immersive AI Companions
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Inflation Reaches Catastrophic Values
    Crucial SHIB FUD Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price 'Reset' Point Reached: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD