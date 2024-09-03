Ethereum (ETH) Inflation Reaches Catastrophic Values

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Concerns about potential inflationary pressures have been raised by Ethereum's significant challenges as network activity declines and issuance stays constant. In terms of price movement and on-chain metrics, the charts present an unsettling image of Ethereum's current situation.

Ethereum has been losing ground and finding it difficult to hold onto support levels. A bearish trend is evident in the chart's distinct pattern of lower highs and lower lows. At the moment, ETH is perched at a crucial support level of about $2,500, and if this support breaks, there may be additional losses.

According to the most recent price action, Ethereum appears to be in a precarious situation and could fall even further if selling pressure picks up. Ethereum is getting close to oversold territory, according to the Relative Strength Index, which might cause a brief uptick in price.

Any upward movement, though, might not last long without a big catalyst, as the market sentiment is still bearish overall.

On-chain and market indicators: The data from on-chain indicates an unsettling pattern for Ethereum.

Although the burn rate — the amount of ETH destroyed by transaction fees — remains constant, the ultra sound money dashboard indicates that new ETH is being issued at a rate of about 946K ETH annually. When network activity — as indicated by the quantity of ETH burned — fails to pick up this mismatch between issuance and burning, it could lead to rising inflationary pressures.

Ethereum's supply is growing at a rate of +0.73% annually, according to the supply growth chart. This could be problematic given the low network activity. The lack of new use cases that could spur adoption akin to the boom times seen with NFTs and DeFi in 2021 is a major factor in the current stagnation of the cryptocurrency market. Since it lessens the deflationary effect that Ethereum's burn mechanism was intended to achieve, the network's underutilization is a serious concern.