Ethereum (ETH) Burning Sets New High as Sentiment Booms: Details

Fri, 02/03/2023 - 11:47
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum reached $1,700 for first time since September 12
Ethereum (ETH) Burning Sets New High as Sentiment Booms: Details
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The amount of ETH burned on Feb. 2 exceeded 3,000, which was a new high since Nov. 10, 2021.

According to Wu Blockchain: "The burning amount of Ethereum reached 3040 on February 2, reaching a new high since November 10 last year. The main burning sources are Uniswap and OpenSea. The cryptocurrency greed index has remained around 60 for several days."

According to data from Coinglass, the funding rate for ETH on Binance is still positive. To assess the sentiment of leverage traders, analysts monitor the funding rate. The more excited that traders are about price prospects and the more willing they are to pay a premium to maintain their upside bets, the higher the funding rate.

A mechanism to burn a portion of user fees was introduced in August last year via the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-1559. In essence, the EIP ties network utilization to the amount of Ether burned.

ETH price action

According to data from CoinMarketCap, at the time of publication, the price of Ether was $1,644, a loss of 1.53% from the previous day. Yesterday, Ethereum reached $1,700 for the first time since Sept. 12.

According to estimates from Reuters, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, which is set to be released at 1:30 p.m. UTC today, Feb. 3, is likely to reveal that the largest economy in the world added 185,000 jobs in January after a 223,000 job gain in December.

Related
55% of Ethereum (ETH) Holdings Now on These Two Exchanges: Details

In January, Ethereum (ETH) had a strong performance, ending the month with a gain of over 30%. It also started trading at levels last seen before FTX's sudden implosion as a result of the price increase.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Gain 54% to Upside If This Pattern Plays Out
02/03/2023 - 13:36
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Gain 54% to Upside If This Pattern Plays Out
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Is Not Security Even If Ripple Sells It as One, Here's Why: CryptoLaw Founder
02/03/2023 - 13:20
XRP Is Not Security Even If Ripple Sells It as One, Here's Why: CryptoLaw Founder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Orion Protocol Hacked, $3 Million Lost: Here's How
02/03/2023 - 12:31
Orion Protocol Hacked, $3 Million Lost: Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov