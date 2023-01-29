55% of Ethereum (ETH) Holdings Now on These Two Exchanges: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to the blockchain analytics platform Nansen, 55% of Ethereum (ETH) exchange holdings are held on Coinbase and Binance crypto exchanges.

According to a chart provided by the blockchain analytics platform, 35% of Ethereum balances on exchanges are held on Coinbase Exchange, while those held on Binance accounted for 20%.

Where do you keep your $ETH?



55% of the 24.9M ETH exchange holdings are on Coinbase and Binance



Top 5 ETH Balances:



Coinbase: 8.72M

Binance: 4.94M

Kraken: 1.97M

Bitfinex: 1.82M

OKX: 1.25M pic.twitter.com/r4ORRmpeKG — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) January 29, 2023

The Ethereum balance on Kraken's crypto exchange accounted for 7.89%, while Bitfinex accounted for 7.31%. That held on the OKX and Gemini exchanges accounts for 5.02% and 4.66% of the total, respectively.

Cumulatively, 24.9 million ETH are held on exchanges. This implies that 55% of the total ETH exchange holdings are on Coinbase and Binance.

Nansen gives a breakdown of the top five ETH balances: 8.72 million ETH are held on Coinbase; Binance's crypto exchange retains a holding of 4.94 million ETH; Kraken, Bitfinex and OKX account for balances of 1.97 million, 1.82 million and 1.25 million, respectively.

Ethereum small addresses increase

Following the mid-September Merge update, which transitioned the ETH network from proof of work to proof of stake, the number of small-sized Ethereum holders has increased.

In Q4, 2022, the number of over-one-ETH addresses climbed from 1.57 million to 1.73 million, an increase of 10.4% QoQ.

The comparatively greater percentage growth for addresses holding more than one ETH could be attributed to optimism following Ethereum's successful Merge in September and anticipation for its planned Shanghai upgrade.

On Tuesday, Ethereum engineers revealed that they had made significant advancements toward the network's expected Shanghai update, which is scheduled for around March. Stakeholders will be able to withdraw their ETH and accrued rewards after the Shanghai update.