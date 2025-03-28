Advertisement
    Ethereum Crashes 74% Against Bitcoin; Is Reversal Imminent?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 28/03/2025 - 14:54
    Ethereum's performance against Bitcoin has steadily declined
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has plunged significantly against Bitcoin (BTC). According to Alex Thorn, Head of Research at Galaxy, Ethereum has reached fresh lows of 0.02210 BTC per ETH, marking a 74% decline since the blockchain’s transition from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS). 

    Ethereum powers some of the most commercially key decentralized finance solutions in the digital assets market. In September 2022, Ethereum transitioned from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism through "The Merge" upgrade.

    The performance of Ethereum’s token, Ether, underscores the bearish outlook. Concerns over Ethereum's leadership and strategy have caused the token to fall by around 47% in the past year. Bitcoin reached new all-time highs in January, while Ethereum remained distant from its all-time high.

    Related
    Bitcoin, Ethereum Price in Red Amid $252 Market Sell-Off, What Indicators Say
    Sun, 12/15/2024 - 15:15
    Bitcoin, Ethereum Price in Red Amid $252 Market Sell-Off, What Indicators Say
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    U.S. exchange-traded funds that invest directly in Ethereum recently saw their longest stretch of daily withdrawals since their debut in July 2024, highlighting uncertain demand for the second-largest cryptocurrency.

    Along similar lines, Standard Chartered has reduced its year-end Ethereum price prediction by 60% to $4,000, citing concerns about Ethereum's scalability.

    Is reversal coming?

    Ethereum has demonstrated larger losses compared to Bitcoin in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was down 2.15% in the last 24 hours to $85,123, while Ethereum was down 6.44% in this timeframe to $1,889.

    Related
    Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Suffer $534,000,000 Losses Amid DeepSeek Chaos
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 13:13
    Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Suffer $534,000,000 Losses Amid DeepSeek Chaos
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Ethereum's performance against Bitcoin has been steadily declining, with no signs of breaking the pattern yet, but a reversal is possible if critical support levels hold. A potential recovery might occur if ETH sees renewed investor interest or Bitcoin dominance falls, allowing Ethereum to reclaim lost ground.

    Traders will be looking for signs of recovery or additional breakdown in the ETH/BTC ratio. Until then, Ethereum is in a critical state, awaiting its next major move.

    The upcoming Pectra mainnet upgrade, tentatively scheduled for April 30, might help in boosting ETH sentiment in the short term.

    #Ethereum News

