Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Headed for Worst February With 23% Drop: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 14:14
    Ethereum down 12% alone in last 24 hours amid broader market sell-off
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Headed for Worst February With 23% Drop: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, could be heading for its worst February, with prices already down 23% this month. Historically, February has been bullish for ETH, with only one red month in 2018. However, this year seems to be shaping up as an exception, as ETH struggles under intense market pressure and macroeconomic uncertainty.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Finalized, but Price Goes Up
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 11:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Finalized, but Price Goes Up
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    At the time of writing, ETH was down 12% in the last 24 hours to $2387, mirroring a broader market sell-off. Bitcoin fell to $87,611, its lowest level since Nov. 15. Other cryptocurrencies also plummeted, with Ethereum, XRP and Solana down sharply for the session.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here’s Why
    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts
    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017

    According to CoinGlass data, more than $1.34 billion in bullish crypto positions were liquidated on derivatives markets in the last 24 hours. Per Spot On Chain, if ETH falls below $2,400, it could experience deeper losses, culminating in its worst February on record. With ETH trading below this key level, the focus is on where the price of ETH will go next.

    Advertisement

    What indicators and analysts suggest

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, one of the most critical support levels for Ethereum now sits at $2,300.

    According to a recent Glassnode analysis, the ETH Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) shows multiple cost bases have been moving lower, indicating investors have been accumulating on the way down. Accumulation zones show key support at $2,632, with 786,660 ETH held at this level and resistance at $3,149, where 1.22 million ETH are being held. This trend suggests that investors are averaging down, accumulating ETH at lower prices rather than completely exiting positions.

    In a recent tweet, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju shares some bullish thoughts on ETH.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Rebounds as Bybit Closes Reserve Shortfall
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 09:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Rebounds as Bybit Closes Reserve Shortfall
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    First, there is no significant sell pressure post-Bybit hack as on-chain and market data remain neutral. Exchange selling takes time, and OTC offloads have little effect on the price.

    Second, Ethereum controls 56% of the stablecoin market cap, with the possibility that firms may use ETH-based stablecoins and smart contracts more in 2025 due to a favorable regulatory outlook.

    With the Ethereum spot ETF already in place, the CryptoQuant CEO predicts regulatory tailwinds that could trigger a "Large Cap ETF altseason," boosting ETH this year.

    Lastly, whales are accumulating; 10,000-100,000 ETH wallet balances are up 24% over the past year, mainly from wallets under 1,000 ETH. The current price is nearing the cost basis of accumulating addresses.

    #Ethereum News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 12:54
    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 12:11
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here’s Why
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Expands Its Cryptocurrency Casino Offerings with USDC and PEPE Integration
    20th Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – East Africa
    More than 1,200 IT Leaders Gather in Dubai to Shape the Future of AI at the IDC Middle East CIO Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Headed for Worst February With 23% Drop: Details
    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here’s Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD