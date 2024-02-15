Advertisement
AD

Ethereum Cofounder Sells Millions in ETH: Here's Reason

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
As Ethereum is rallying, even cofounders are taking some profits
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 9:03
Ethereum Cofounder Sells Millions in ETH: Here's Reason
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Jeffrey Wilcke, the cofounder of Ethereum, has made substantial transfers of Ether. With a recent deposit of 10,000 ETH, valued at approximately $27.58 million, to the Kraken exchange, these moves signal Wilcke's ongoing financial strategies, which are evidently taking a new direction.

Advertisement

Previously, on Feb. 10, Wilcke deposited 4,300 ETH, equivalent to $10.7 million, into Kraken. The latest transaction increases his total known deposits to the exchange to a staggering $38.28 million worth of Ether. This liquidation could be indicative of Wilcke's desire to diversify his investment portfolio or fund new ventures.

ETHUSD Chart
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

The pattern of these large transfers points to a broader financial strategy rather than spontaneous trades. Wilcke has publicly expressed his intent to invest in alternative projects, which likely require substantial capital. 

Additionally, there is an intention to redistribute some funds, aligning with a trend among cryptocurrency pioneers to support a variety of causes and new technological developments outside of their initial creations.

Analyzing the price of Ethereum in the wake of these transactions, the market seems to have absorbed Wilcke's actions without drastic volatility. The price analysis of Ethereum shows a resilient uptrend, with the ETH/USD pair displaying a bullish momentum on the daily charts. The moving averages form a strong support base, with the shorter-term averages above the longer-term ones, indicating sustained buyer interest.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High in Japan

The recent candlestick patterns do not show signs of panic selling or major market disturbances following Wilcke's transfers. This could imply that the market has matured to a point where even substantial transactions by key individuals do not cause significant price disruptions, reflecting the stability of Ethereum.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price
2024/02/15 09:00
Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin Founder Reveals His Bitcoin Holdings
2024/02/15 09:00
Dogecoin Founder Reveals His Bitcoin Holdings
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High in Japan
2024/02/15 09:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High in Japan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum Cofounder Sells Millions in ETH: Here's Reason
Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price
Dogecoin Founder Reveals His Bitcoin Holdings
Show all