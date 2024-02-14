Cardano (ADA) Secures Crucial Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) Breaks New High, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Important Price Test

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano has surged past the 50-day EMA, a technical indicator often used by traders to gauge the intermediate trend direction of an asset. The 50 EMA breakthrough signals strong bullish sentiment, as ADA's price climbs to test newer highs, which is a promising sign for investors seeking growth opportunities.

The current support level for ADA is established at around $0.50, which recently acted as a strong bounce point for the price. This level will be crucial for Cardano to maintain its bullish stance. Should the price remain above this support, it could pave the way for ADA to target the next resistance level at approximately $0.60.

If ADA continues its upward momentum and consistently closes above the 50 EMA, we could witness a further increase in buying pressure. This could lead to a new resistance test and potentially bring ADA to higher price points, eyeing the significant $0.65 mark as the next major target for bulls.

Conversely, should Cardano's price fall back below the 50 EMA, it may enter a consolidation phase or even a retracement. In this price drop scenario, the asset would likely find its first technical and psychological support level at $0.50. A breach below this could trigger sell-offs, leading to a retest of lower support levels, possibly around $0.48.

Ethereum's surprising return

Ethereum has achieved a new high in its valuation. The digital currency has seen its value surge, crossing a critical threshold that could indicate further upward momentum.

Ethereum's recent breakthrough above the $2,600 mark signals a robust upward trend. This level previously served as a significant resistance, capping the asset's price during the previous cycle. With this level now surpassed, it sets a new local high for the asset, suggesting that the price may continue to rise as market confidence grows.

The support level for Ethereum is currently at around $2,500, which aligns with the moving averages that have historically acted as dynamic support during retracements. A sustained position above this level could reinforce the bullish sentiment and support the thesis of continued growth.

On the growth front, the continued rally could be fueled by the increased adoption and utility of ERC404 tokens, which combine the liquidity of ERC20 tokens with the uniqueness of ERC721 tokens. The high network fees on Ethereum also point to significant network utilization, hinting at robust on-chain activity that could support the asset's price.

However, should a price drop scenario occur, a retest of the $2,500 support level is likely. If this support fails to hold, Ethereum could face a sharper decline toward the next significant support area, potentially around the $2,400 level, as traders may start to take profits, and momentum could slow down.

Solana weaker than expected

Solana is currently at a crucial juncture, testing the upper bounds of its established price channel. The asset has shown resilience and consistent performance over the past few weeks, leading to a critical moment that may define its trajectory in the short to medium term.

Solana is trading around the $113.8 mark, approaching the upper resistance line of its price channel, which is approximately at the $115-$117 zone. This resistance level is particularly significant as it has previously acted as a strong point of rejection, prompting price pullbacks.

On the support side, Solana finds its immediate cushion around the $100 mark, which aligns with the 50-day EMA. This level has historically provided a bounce back zone for the price, indicating strong buying interest.

Should Solana successfully break through the upper resistance level of the channel, the next probable target for growth is the $125-$130 range. This would establish a new higher high, potentially inviting more investors to the market and possibly initiating a new rally.