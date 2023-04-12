Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 15:27
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Ethereum Classic is shunning its woes to chart new bullish course
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has joined the ranks of the altcoins with impressive growth ticks today. Per data from CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency is changing hands at $21.60 in what can be considered one of the biggest price uptrends over the past month.

The Ethereum Classic uptick is a somewhat surprising one, considering the fact that the broader crypto ecosystem is down by 0.48% to $1.23 trillion. Ethereum Classic is one of the legacy digital currencies in the Web3.0 world, and its community and backers are some of the most committed in the world.

As a fork of Ethereum, Ethereum Classic once rode on positive bullish sentiment from the Ethereum ecosystem; however, in recent months, Ethereum Classic has been anchoring its growth based on its own core fundamentals.

Ethereum Classic is bullish on two key metrics, including its daily growth rate, which is up by 2.23% and its total trading volume, which shot up by more than 121% to $366.3 million. The trading volume is indicative of legitimate fuel for the protocol, which can notably sustain growth moving forward.

Related
Cardano Creator Calls Ethereum Classic Dead Project, while ETC Price Grows 30%

Combating its industry woes

Ethereum Classic has a number of ecosystem woes it is notably recovering from as it looks to regain its pace among the most elite digital currencies.

The crypto network once had a falling out with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, a clash that impacted the outlook of the ETC token as one without the backing of top leaders in the industry. Thus far this year, Ethereum Classic has recorded bouts of impressive price action, and from current growth, it is evident that some form of sustained bullish momentum might be underway.

The cryptocurrency has soared by 40% YTD and is showing signs that it will be building on this momentum.

#Ethereum Classic
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
04/12/2023 - 15:12
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
04/12/2023 - 14:50
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
04/12/2023 - 14:05
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
Show all