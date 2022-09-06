Cardano Creator Calls Ethereum Classic Dead Project, while ETC Price Grows 30%

A rare day goes by in the crypto space without feuds between Cardano's head and founder Charles Hoskinson and people who oppose him. Today was no exception, when, in response to accusations of a miner tax for ETC miners, Hoskinson made some loud statements regarding the entire Ethereum Classic project.

The crypto enthusiast, who was recently a member of the Board of the ETC Cooperative, said that what some perceived as a tax should have been a sustainable development fund Ethereum Classic. The Cardano leader went on to say that he was sad about what happened to the project as a result, stating that Ethereum Classic is dead and has no purpose for existence.

I love how a sustainable development fund turns into a miner tax. ETC still gives me sadness for what could have been. It's a dead project with no purpose or real compelling argument to exist outside of spite. https://t.co/JxUGyLYDTu — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 5, 2022

Of interest is also a request from ETC enthusiasts to return the official Twitter account of Ethereum Classic to the community, which, as it turns out, still belongs to Hoskinson at the moment. The latter, in turn, offered two options, one of which is to pay him millions of dollars for the development of Ethereum Classic, or to agree that no one owes anything more.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) price up 30% in a week

No matter how dead Ethereum Classic is according to Charles Hoskinson, ETC quotes are still the most alive on this depressed crypto market. Just in the last week, the price of the "forked" Ethereum increased by 30%, and in the last two months, starting from July, the result was almost 200%.

At the same time, as reported by U.Today, the ETC hash rate set another record on the eve of Ethereum's transition to PoS, reaching 46.2 TH/s.