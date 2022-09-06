Cardano Creator Calls Ethereum Classic Dead Project, while ETC Price Grows 30%

Tue, 09/06/2022 - 10:01
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has no argument in support of its existence, says Charles Hoskinson
Cardano Creator Calls Ethereum Classic Dead Project, while ETC Price Grows 30%
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A rare day goes by in the crypto space without feuds between Cardano's head and founder Charles Hoskinson and people who oppose him. Today was no exception, when, in response to accusations of a miner tax for ETC miners, Hoskinson made some loud statements regarding the entire Ethereum Classic project.

The crypto enthusiast, who was recently a member of the Board of the ETC Cooperative, said that what some perceived as a tax should have been a sustainable development fund Ethereum Classic. The Cardano leader went on to say that he was sad about what happened to the project as a result, stating that Ethereum Classic is dead and has no purpose for existence.

Of interest is also a request from ETC enthusiasts to return the official Twitter account of Ethereum Classic to the community, which, as it turns out, still belongs to Hoskinson at the moment. The latter, in turn, offered two options, one of which is to pay him millions of dollars for the development of Ethereum Classic, or to agree that no one owes anything more.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) price up 30% in a week

No matter how dead Ethereum Classic is according to Charles Hoskinson, ETC quotes are still the most alive on this depressed crypto market. Just in the last week, the price of the "forked" Ethereum increased by 30%, and in the last two months, starting from July, the result was almost 200%.

Source: TradingView

At the same time, as reported by U.Today, the ETC hash rate set another record on the eve of Ethereum's transition to PoS, reaching 46.2 TH/s.

#Cardano News #Ethereum Classic News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin at $20,000 Likely to Be False Bottom: Peter Schiff
09/06/2022 - 13:21
Bitcoin at $20,000 Likely to Be False Bottom: Peter Schiff
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ETH and ERC-20 Deposits, Withdrawals Now Suspended on Binance: Details
09/06/2022 - 13:09
ETH and ERC-20 Deposits, Withdrawals Now Suspended on Binance: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New XRP Payment Solutions to Be Presented at XRPL Developers' Summit Hosted by Ripple
09/06/2022 - 12:39
New XRP Payment Solutions to Be Presented at XRPL Developers' Summit Hosted by Ripple
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev