ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for January 29

Price Predictions
Sat, 01/29/2022 - 16:42
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins have returned to the bullish trend by now?
The weekends has begun with the ongoing correction of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is rising by 7% since over the last 24 hours.

After Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the support at $2,300, it keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for the price blast.

Thus, the growth is supported by the increased trading volume, which means that there is a possibility to see an ongoing rise above $2,600 next week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,540 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained less than Ethereum (ETH) as the rise has made up 3.39%.

Despite the growth, XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the coin keeps trading sideways.

Currently, traders are accumulating power for a sharp move, which means one needs to pay close attention to the support level at $0.6959 and the resistance at $0.5614.

XRP is trading at $0.6152 at press time.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.12% since yesterday.

Unlike other coins, Binance Coin (BNB) seems to be accumulating enough power for continued growth. At the moment, the price is slowly approaching the resistance at $405.6. If bulls can fix above it, there are chances to see an ongoing rise to $450.

BNB is trading at $390.6 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, going up by 4.04%.

Cardano (ADA) is about to come back to the resistance level at $1.155 on the daily chart. Even though the buying trading volume is low, if ADA gets to the area around $1.10 and trades there for a little while, the growth may continue to the zone of the most liquidity around $1.232 soon.

ADA is trading at $1.070 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

