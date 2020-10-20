ETC Cooperative Joins Forces with IOHK to Present Six Solutions for Preventing 51 Percent Attacks

News
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 19:40
Alex Dovbnya
These are six solutions for securing the Ethereum Classic (ETC) blockchain from 51 percent attacks
ETC Cooperative Joins Forces with IOHK to Present Six Solutions for Preventing 51 Percent Attacks
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

The ETC Cooperative, a non-profit entity that supports Ethereum Classic, has collaborated with Cardano developer IOHK to enhance the security of the troubled Ethereum fork.

The two organizations have published a report that explores possible solutions for preventing future 51 percent attacks that post an existential threat to the blockchain.   

Comparing six proposals  

Ethereum Classic Improvement Proposals (ECIP) 1100 is going to mess up things for attackers by detecting suspicious reorganizations with the help of Modified Exponential Subjective Scoring (MESS). While it’s not the ultimate fix, this ECIP significantly raises the cost of a successful attacks, thus making them less probable.

MESS, however, doesn’t address the liveliness of the protocol, and the use of blockchain timestamps makes the blockchain vulnerable to attacks on top of that.

Checkpointing is another possible solution described in the report that aims to make blocks irreversible by establishing checkpoints.

The most peculiar proposal is to include ETC block data into Bitcoin blocks but its miners have to be connected to the network of the Rootstock (RSK) sidechain.

Meanwhile, Veriblock, an additional network, could relay blocks to the Bitcoin network to achieve a higher level of security.

PirlGuard, similarly to ECIP 1100, aims to fend off 51 attacks by them more expensive for the perpetrator.   

Six proposals
Image by static.iohk.io

Related Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Mentions Key Fundamental Advantage of PoS Over PoW
Related
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Mentions Key Fundamental Advantage of PoS Over PoW

Long-term solutions

As reported by U.Today, the Ethereum Classic blockchain suffered three 51 percent attacks back in August.  

In its conclusion, the report highlights that all of the above-mentioned solutions are only temporarily fixes for the Bitcoin network.

“Our focus at the moment is rightly on mitigation. But let’s also ensure we remember the longer-term goal – the health and sustainable success of Ethereum Classic. Let’s move decisively to underpin the security of the network, and together look forward towards a new era of network growth, community growth and sustainable innovation.”

When Ethereum 2.0 gets finally shipped, Ethereum Classic could benefit from an influx of miner that would secure its chain.

#Ethereum Classic News#Blockchain News#Cardano News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top 10 Crypto Whales Confident in ETH as They Withdraw 20.5% ETH from Exchanges Top 10 Crypto Whales Confident in ETH as They Withdraw 20.5% ETH from Exchanges
News
10 hours ago

Top 10 Crypto Whales Confident in ETH as They Withdraw 20.5% ETH from Exchanges

Yuri Molchan
Peter Schiff Rejects Criminal Accusations, Says Media Got Information from Unreliable Resource Peter Schiff Rejects Criminal Accusations, Says Media Got Information from Unreliable Resource
News
9 hours ago

Peter Schiff Rejects Criminal Accusations, Says Media Got Information from Unreliable Resource

Yuri Molchan
50 Mln XRP Shifted by BitGo, Half of It Went to Ripple's ODL Corridor 50 Mln XRP Shifted by BitGo, Half of It Went to Ripple's ODL Corridor
News
6 hours ago

50 Mln XRP Shifted by BitGo, Half of It Went to Ripple's ODL Corridor

Yuri Molchan