Erik Voorhees Announces 'Peter Schiff Edition' of Hardware Wallets

You may have been thinking that ‘Peter Schiff Drama’ is finally over? Erik Voorhees never ceases mocking the most famous advocate of crypto passwords in the world.

It is Erik Voorhees, CEO of Shapeshift cryptocurrencies ecosystem, who knows how to employ a bit of good irony when promoting new products to the market.

Privacy and little sarcasm

Shapeshift announced a giveaway of their top product, Gold Limited Edition KeepKey Hardware Wallets. It is a hardware cryptocurrency wallet with the ultimate level of keys privacy.

It could look like average marketing efforts to explore the bullish rally of Bitcoin (BTC) accompanied by the dramatic fail of main competitors.

But not with Erik Voorhees who decided to dedicate this luxurious item to his ‘student’ Peter Schiff.

Don’t forget your private keys

This joke revives a recent tragedy of famous stock broker Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Inc.

Mr. Schiff had insisted that the exchange terminated his Bitcoin (BTC) account but then realized that he had forgotten the password shortly after Erik Voorhees created this account for him.