Kraken Finds Critical Flaw in Trezor Wallet That Will Be Very Difficult to Fix

Kraken discovers a dangerous vulnerability in Trezor hardware wallets that would allow attackers to steal crypto in practically no time

Kraken Security Labs has discovered a critical flaw in Trezor hardware wallets that would allow bad actors to extract an encrypted seed phrase.

Unfortunately for Trezor, this vulnerability cannot be fixed with a software upgrade.

Must Read Crypto Wallet Trezor Warns About Telegram Scammers Who Impersonate Its Team Members - READ MORE

It takes only 15 minutes

The Kraken team has determined that one only needs 15 minutes of physical access to the wallet in order to get the seed phrase. This is achieved by attacking its microcontroller through voltage glitching.

The budget constraints are minimal — a mass-produced glitching device could only cost around 75 dollars.

Both Trezor T and Trezor One models are susceptible to such attacks.

Must Read Twitter CEO Buys Trezor Wallet After Revealing He Spends $10,000 Per Week on Bitcoin - READ MORE

This flaw is hard to fix

Since the problem lies with the microcontroller of Trezor wallets, there is hardly anything that the Trezor team can do without completely redesigning its product.

The only surefire way for Trezor owners to protect their coins is to keep their wallets as far as possible from attackers since this vulnerability cannot be exploited remotely. Another possible solution is to enable a BIP39 phrase for encrypting the seed.