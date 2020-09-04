EOS Jumps 26 Percent as Tether Moves 25 Mln USDT to Its Blockchain

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 14:39
Something titleSomething title
Alex Dovbnya
Tether finally expands its presence on the EOS blockchain, minting 25 mln USDT tokens
EOS Jumps 26 Percent as Tether Moves 25 Mln USDT to Its Blockchain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Tether, the flagship stablecoin issuer, has just moved 25 mln USDT tokens to the EOS blockchain.

This coincided with EOS surging over 25 percent over the last 24 hours, leading the broader relief rally.

EOS
Image by tradingview.com

Tether is warming up to EOS

The USDT stablecoin first became available on the EOS blockchain (EOSIO) back in May 2019 as a result of a partnership with developer house Block.one. The Tether-EOS smart contract was peer-reviewed by Canadian block producer EOS Canada.

This came shortly after Tether introduced a Tron-based version of its dollar-pegged cryptocurrency in the same month.

Unlike Tron, EOS has failed to gain significant traction, currently accounting for a pitiful $15 mln of all USDT tokens (only 0.1 percent of the total circulating supply).

The 25 mln swap, while being relatively insignificant, indicates that Tether might be done kicking the tires of the EOS blockchain.

Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer touted EOS's "unrivaled performance" and "developer friendliness" while commenting on Tether's latest move:

Less performant platforms have quickly hit practical scalability and performance limits, but have acted as a functional Testnet for a wide range of DeFi models. Welcome to EOS's unrivaled performance, developer friendliness, and token-holder empowerment.

Related Tether Continues to Abandon Tron by Converting 500 Mln USDT to Ethereum
Related
Tether Continues to Abandon Tron by Converting 500 Mln USDT to Ethereum

Stealing Ethereum's lunch

EOS—which became the 4th biggest cryptocurrency in April 2018—has been mostly on the sidelines throughout 2020.

The cryptocurrency that was on everyone's lips in early 2018 was recently surpassed by Tron in terms of market capitalization following the launch of JustSwap DEX.

Now, Block.one is becoming increasingly focused on stealing Ethereum's DeFi lunch, but it remains to be seen whether it will have the second-move advantage.

#EOS News#Tether News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value) Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value)
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 minutes ago

Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value)

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month

DCEP Wallet Registration Started by China Construction Bank DCEP Wallet Registration Started by China Construction Bank
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

DCEP Wallet Registration Started by China Construction Bank

Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value)

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 16:01
Something titleSomething title
Alex Dovbnya
Apple (APPL) loses the value of the entire crypto industry in days
Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Tech titan Apple has erased approximately $400 bln of its market capitalization over the past few days, which exceeds the value of the entire cryptocurrency industry.

The shares of the Cupertino-headquartered company are down nearly 20 percent over the last three days, plunging another 7.60 percent on Sept. 4.

Three days turn the tables for tech juggernauts

Just two weeks ago, Apple made history by becoming the very first U.S. company whose market capitalization surpassed $2 tln.

It managed to double its valuation in just five months after an all-around March sell-off pushed the behemoth out of the $1 tln club.

Apple's fifth stock split added more fuel to its already overextended rally, with Robinhood and other trading platforms crashing in late August due to great demand.

Fast forward to Sept. 3. Apple recorded the greatest one-day loss for a U.S.-listed company, a loss of $179.92 bln, which eclipses the market cap of 470 companies in the S&P 500.

And it's not just Apple: other big tech stocks are getting clobbered as well. The Nasdaq Composite dropped yet another five percent earlier today, with Facebook, Tesla and other juggernauts swimming in a sea of red.

As ominous as these huge red candles might seem, State Street's Altaf Kassam says that the market had to take a breather after a strong recovery:

Frankly, we’ve just had an amazing run up and the market does need to pause for breath.

Related Coinbase CEO Names Cryptocurrency-Related Restrictions Imposed by Apple
Related
Coinbase CEO Names Cryptocurrency-Related Restrictions Imposed by Apple

Bitcoin on the ropes

The total cryptocurrency market cap also took a huge hit together with the Nasdaq, erasing $60 bln over the course of three days.

CMC
Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin's dominance is currently standing at 57 percent. The top cryptocurrency is changing hands at $10,300 after a violent rejection at the $12,000 level that occurred prior to the rout.

#Bitcoin News#Apple News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value) Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value)
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 minutes ago

Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value)

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month

DCEP Wallet Registration Started by China Construction Bank DCEP Wallet Registration Started by China Construction Bank
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

DCEP Wallet Registration Started by China Construction Bank