Enormous $174 Million Worth of Tokens to Get Unlocked in October: SUI, IMX, APT

October shaping up to be pivotal month for several cryptocurrencies, with over $174 million worth of tokens set to be unlocked

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to TokenUnlocks, a series of large-amount unlocks are slated for October, involving tokens like SUI, IMX, APT, APE, AXS and OP. The total unlock value for these tokens is estimated to exceed $174 million, a significant amount that could potentially impact the market dynamics of these assets.

APT is currently trading at $5.49, APT has been showing moderate volatility. The upcoming unlock could either provide a liquidity boost or trigger a sell-off, depending on investor sentiment.

OP is priced at $1.36, OP has been relatively stable. However, a large unlock could introduce new market pressure, either driving the price up with increased demand or down due to oversupply.

SUI: With a current price of $0.4742, SUI is the least expensive among the three. The unlock event could serve as a catalyst for price movement, either upward due to increased trading activity or downward if investors decide to cash out.

There are several scenarios that might occur after tokens get injected on the market:

Liquidity boost: A large unlock often injects liquidity into the market, making it easier for traders to buy and sell without significantly impacting the asset's price.

Price volatility: On the flip side, a sudden influx of tokens could lead to increased volatility, especially if investors rush to sell their newly unlocked assets.

Investor sentiment: The market's reaction to these unlocks will largely depend on investor sentiment. If the general mood is bullish, the unlock could lead to a price surge. Conversely, a bearish sentiment could trigger a price drop.

Market manipulation: Large unlocks often attract the attention of "whales," who may attempt to manipulate the market by either hoarding tokens or dumping them.