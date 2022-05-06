Engine (ENGN) GameFi Shares Details of Cranked Release

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Engine (ENGN) is a novel infrastructure platform for the GameFi segment. It is designed to bridge the world’s most popular games and blockchain technical resources.

Engine (ENGN) supercharges AAA games with the power of smart contracts

While new play-to-earn products are popping up here and there, largely, they are offering mediocre 1990s-like gaming experiences and are based on outdated engines. Gameplay, plots and scenarios of mainstream blockchain-based GameFis are nowhere near those of top-notch games.

Also, some games are just gamified DeFi protocols and yield farming modules with no true gaming elements under the hood.

Engine is proud to announce our official game trailer! Ready to get Cranked? 🔥🚀 #cryptocurrency #P2E #Cranked pic.twitter.com/11ns5t3VbD — $ENGN Token and Protocol (@EngineENGN) March 30, 2022

Engine (ENGN) released a proprietary ecosystem of smart contracts that allow large-scale and independent developers to move their products to blockchain. With this stack of solutions, ready-made tokenomic designs can be integrated into GameFi products with ease.

The protocol’s team also released ENGN Arcade gaming library, with which developers and enthusiasts can experiment with out-of-the-box instruments.

All transactions on ENGN blockchain platform are transparent and can be easily verified, making gaming stats visible and eliminating opportunities for cheaters to somehow affect gaming results.

Cranked on-chain release is around the corner

Besides providing a technical platform for game developers, the Engine (ENGN) team is also nearing its first in-house release, Cranked. The game is a third-person shooter similar to Fortnite.

Internal mechanisms of the game are based on Unreal Engine, the most advanced core protocol for decentralized games.

The initial release of Cranked is expected to come on April 10, 2022. From the very first days, the game will be equipped with a wide-range of in-app assets such as swords, knives, explosives, drones and weapons.

The game’s economics are built around its core native asset, ENGN; its supply is limited to 1 trillion tokens. Every holder of ENGN will receive 20% of gaming profits.

Cranked will be available in both multiplayer and tournament modes. The next releases will be available for users of the latest generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series.

The next releases of the Cranked game are expected to come as soon as this summer. Engine (ENGN) promotes them as the “opus magnus” of technical development and UX/UI progress.