Elrond Network (EGLD) Makes Foray into U.S. Market with Voyager Integration

News
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 17:40
article image
Alex Dovbnya
After soaring 450 percent in three months, Elrond (EGLD) has landed on Voyager
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital has listed the Elrond (EGLD) Gold token, according to its Jan. 14 announcement

From now on, U.S. cryptocurrency investors will be able to get exposure to the altcoin via the Voyager App as explained by CEO Steve Ehrlich:

The listing of our 56th token now offers U.S. customers an easy way to invest in the Elrond Network. Investors will now have the ability to download the Voyager App, fund their account, and begin trading eGold within minutes. As Voyager's growth accelerates, we will continue to expand our platform of the most exciting digital assets to invest in, with over 20 interest-bearing assets on the Voyager platform.  

Elrond’s 450 percent rally 

Elrond is an enterprise-grade public blockchain that is able to achieve extremely high throughput (up to 250,000 TPS) with the help of sharding.  

Following years of development, the project launched its mainnet in late July. This was accompanied by a dramatic reduction in the token’s total supply — from 20 billion to 20 million.    
 
EGLD has been one of the best-performing altcoins of the last three months. According to CoinGecko data, it has soared from $7.47 to $41.   

Elrond
Image by coingecko.com

Voyager hopes to hold $20 billion in AUM  

Together with EGLD, the broker now has a whopping 56 cryptocurrencies available on its platform. 

The shares of Voyager are trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the VYGR ticker at CAD $8.22 a pop. 

On Jan. 10, its assets under management topped $350 million, with daily deposits averaging $5 million. The company expects to reach $20 billion by 2020.   

Elrond

The upcoming Coinbase IPO is widely expected to make cryptocurrency-related equities even more attractive. 

#Blockchain News#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

