Elon Musk's X App's Major AI Transition Triggers Community's Enthusiasm

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

An insider from the X team has revealed a big new AI move that will significantly improve user experience on the platform. It will also be removing scam and spam comments.

The crypto community on the X platform responded with enthusiasm to the new AI announcement.

X Algo makes bigger transfer to AI

“DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge), the insider, spread the word about X's algorithm moving to a post recommendation system that will be fully based on artificial intelligence.

The new, AI-based, X Algo will also order the replies with AI and “enable full semantic search with AI.” While doing that, it will also remove spam/scam comments and replies.

𝕏 Algo to move to a fully AI-based post recommendation system.



It will also order the replies (and remove spam/scam) with AI and enable full semantic search with AI. pic.twitter.com/tNbfHoCZX6 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 20, 2024

X has been actively integrating AI as of late, first of all as Grok AI chatbot, which was created by Elon Musk’s xAI start-up, launching it for Premium+ users on the social media network.

Musk’s foray into AI was triggered by an unexpected move from OpenAI, the ChatGPT producer, which Musk helped to found in 2015. OpenAI started going fully commercial contrary to the principles on which it was founded. Besides, Musk believes OpenAI and ChatGPT to be woke as this chatbot omits talking to its customers on sensitive topics – politics, sex, religion, gender, etc.

Compared to ChatGPT, Grok was programmed to use a sense of humor while talking to users. Grok is being trained on posts and comments from the social media platform. Musk has already rolled out the Grok 1.5 version, while ChatGPT has released an upgraded 4o version.

Earlier today, Elon Musk published a tweet about the new “fun mode” of Grok, summarizing news from the feed on X.

Major X announcement from Musk

On Friday, serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk addressed the global X community. He announced that all core systems of the platform have been finally moved to the x.com domain from twitter.com.

Various cryptocurrency communities, in particular those of XRP and DOGE, responded with enthusiasm and began asking a popular question – in particular, whether Musk intends to integrate cryptocurrency payments on the X social media network.

X Payments are expected to launch by the end of this year. However, Musk has made it clear several times that X does not intend any native cryptocurrency to be used on the platform.