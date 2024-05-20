Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's X App's Major AI Transition Triggers Community's Enthusiasm

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    X social media giant moving deeper into world of artificial intelligence for greater new opportunities
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 15:42
    Elon Musk's X App's Major AI Transition Triggers Community's Enthusiasm
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    An insider from the X team has revealed a big new AI move that will significantly improve user experience on the platform. It will also be removing scam and spam comments.

    The crypto community on the X platform responded with enthusiasm to the new AI announcement.

    X Algo makes bigger transfer to AI 

    “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge), the insider, spread the word about X's algorithm moving to a post recommendation system that will be fully based on artificial intelligence.

    The new, AI-based, X Algo will also order the replies with AI and “enable full semantic search with AI.” While doing that, it will also remove spam/scam comments and replies.

    X has been actively integrating AI as of late, first of all as Grok AI chatbot, which was created by Elon Musk’s xAI start-up, launching it for Premium+ users on the social media network.

    Musk’s foray into AI was triggered by an unexpected move from OpenAI, the ChatGPT producer, which Musk helped to found in 2015. OpenAI started going fully commercial contrary to the principles on which it was founded. Besides, Musk believes OpenAI and ChatGPT to be woke as this chatbot omits talking to its customers on sensitive topics – politics, sex, religion, gender, etc.

    Compared to ChatGPT, Grok was programmed to use a sense of humor while talking to users. Grok is being trained on posts and comments from the social media platform. Musk has already rolled out the Grok 1.5 version, while ChatGPT has released an upgraded 4o version.

    Earlier today, Elon Musk published a tweet about the new “fun mode” of Grok, summarizing news from the feed on X.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 11:54
    Elon Musk's Crucial X Announcement Excites DOGE and XRP Communities
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Major X announcement from Musk

    On Friday, serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk addressed the global X community. He announced that all core systems of the platform have been finally moved to the x.com domain from twitter.com.

    Various cryptocurrency communities, in particular those of XRP and DOGE, responded with enthusiasm and began asking a popular question – in particular, whether Musk intends to integrate cryptocurrency payments on the X social media network.

    X Payments are expected to launch by the end of this year. However, Musk has made it clear several times that X does not intend any native cryptocurrency to be used on the platform.

    #Elon Musk #Grok #ChatGPT
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy: Details
    2024/05/20 15:37
    Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Whale Drama as Key Metric Drops 86%
    2024/05/20 15:37
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Whale Drama as Key Metric Drops 86%
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple v. SEC: Day for Final Submission in Remedies Phase Arrives
    2024/05/20 15:37
    Ripple v. SEC: Day for Final Submission in Remedies Phase Arrives
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk's X App's Major AI Transition Triggers Community's Enthusiasm
    Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Whale Drama as Key Metric Drops 86%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD