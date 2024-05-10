Elon Musk Intrigues Crypto Community With New Announcement

Advertisement

Prominent serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk who runs X, Tesla and SpaceX, among other innovative companies, has taken to his X account to share important news with his millions of social media followers.

Elon Musk publishes intriguing tweet

Musk’s announcement triggered excitement across the X platform both among crypto and noncrypto users. He addressed the audience to let them know that he had created a new Tesla community on X, “Supercharger Community.” It has fewer than 10 members so far, with Elon Musk among them. Still, any new candidate must be approved before they join the community, so there may be a long line of applicants pending already.

The entrepreneur did not reveal the purpose of setting up this community. Most likely, it was created for Tesla users to hold various discussions related to their electric automobiles. The feature of community creation was added recently. XRP enthusiast @XRPcryptowolf responded to Musk’s tweet by posting a link inviting users to his XRP-themed community called “XRPcrypto.” He tweeted: “Everyone is more than welcome to join my XRP Crypto community.”

More X updates coming

Earlier today, Elon Musk published a tweet, announcing a new update on the X app. From now on, users can upload long-form videos – “movies, TV series or podcast,” as specified by Musk. He added that this will be included in the content to be monetized by those users who choose to activate the subscriptions feature.

Dogecoin and X team member known as DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) added a detail to that, specifying that anyone can now upload a video on X of up to four hours long.

You can upload 4hr long videos on this platform. 📽️ https://t.co/ssaaNJT5P8 pic.twitter.com/nMDbFhuzZ7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 9, 2024

Another approaching update is that the Twitter title may leave the social media platform for good soon since the domain is likely to be changed from twitter.com to X.com soon, according to DogeDesigner. He added that “On iOS, links from twitter.com in posts are now automatically converted to 𝕏.com.”