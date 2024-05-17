Advertisement
    Elon Musk's Crucial X Announcement Excites DOGE and XRP Communities

    Yuri Molchan
    Billionaire Elon Musk has posted tweet about crucial milestone achieved by X
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 11:54
    Elon Musk, a serial tech entrepreneur who leads a bunch of successful companies – from Tesla and SpaceX to Neuralink and X – has taken to the X social media platform (formerly widely popular as Twitter) to make an important announcement about a crucial step finally taken by X.

    His tweet gained the attention of the XRP and DOGE communities, triggering their enthusiasm and excitement.

    Everything's now on X.com, crypto community cheers

    The tech mogul announced in a tweet that all core systems are finally on the X.com domain now. This brought on a wave of excited comments, many of which came from accounts focused on XRP and Dogecoin. Users began asking Musk a popular question as to whether he plans to add DOGE payments after all.

    As for other recent announcements regarding X, Musk spread the word about a new feature that will be added to Grok AI soon. The xAI-made chatbot integrated into X will be able to “soon offer a humorous take on the news in the spirit of how The Daily Show and Colbert Report used to be in ancient times.”

    Besides, Grok is now available to Premium X users based in Europe.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
