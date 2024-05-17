Elon Musk's Crucial X Announcement Excites DOGE and XRP Communities

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk, a serial tech entrepreneur who leads a bunch of successful companies – from Tesla and SpaceX to Neuralink and X – has taken to the X social media platform (formerly widely popular as Twitter) to make an important announcement about a crucial step finally taken by X.

His tweet gained the attention of the XRP and DOGE communities, triggering their enthusiasm and excitement.

Everything's now on X.com, crypto community cheers

The tech mogul announced in a tweet that all core systems are finally on the X.com domain now. This brought on a wave of excited comments, many of which came from accounts focused on XRP and Dogecoin. Users began asking Musk a popular question as to whether he plans to add DOGE payments after all.

Great

Add doge coin as a payment method — Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) May 17, 2024

As for other recent announcements regarding X, Musk spread the word about a new feature that will be added to Grok AI soon. The xAI-made chatbot integrated into X will be able to “soon offer a humorous take on the news in the spirit of how The Daily Show and Colbert Report used to be in ancient times.”

Grok will soon offer a humorous take on the news in the spirit of how The Daily Show and Colbert Report used to be in ancient times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2024

Besides, Grok is now available to Premium X users based in Europe.