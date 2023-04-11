Elon Musk's Tweet Grabs XRP Community's Attention, Here's What He Tweeted

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Eccentric techno magnate and centibillionaire, Twitter owner Elon Musk, has puzzled his army of followers, giving them "food for thought." It was then that popular XRP advocate @MackAttackXRP took the opportunity to bring XRP to the attention of Elon Musk.

Guess what Elon Musk means today

This time, Musk's tweet consists of a single letter, X. His multiple followers immediately began jokingly responding with other letters of the English alphabet, asking what the tweet means or posting sarcastic responses. Some even asked if that was the name of Musk's child. His youngest son, with Canadian singer Grimes, was born in 2020, and his name is X AE A-XII — X, for short. The girl that was born to Musk and Grimes in 2022 carries the name Y.

However, an active pseudonymous member of the XRP army, @MackAttackXRP, shared a picture with the logo of XRP cryptocurrency in hopes that perhaps what Musk actually meant was XRP.

However, many times, Musk has confirmed that he stays loyal only to the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which he believes to be the currency of the people and better suited for payments than Bitcoin.

Still, Musk also holds BTC and ETH, apart from DOGE. Musk has never mentioned XRP in his tweets or shared his take on this cryptocurrency in any other way. But he often mentions DOGE in his tweets. The last time was Monday of this week, as Musk responded to a tweet by a disabled Twitter employee, with whom Musk had a public dispute on Twitter in March.

Musk changing Twitter logo into Dogecoin

Last week, the crypto community, along with the Twitter community, was astonished to see that the iconic blue bird from Twitter was gone and replaced with a picture of a Shiba Inu dog as in the DOGE logo.

The price of the largest meme cryptocurrency surged by over 33%. Taking advantage of that, several of the largest DOGE holders began dumping their meme coins, locking in healthy profits. According to the @lookonchain tracker of "Smart Money" wallets that make quick buys and then sales for big profits, two of the five biggest DOGE addresses sold 1.1 billion DOGE and 300 million DOGE for roughly $130 million.

The tracker wondered if those wallets were somehow linked to Elon Musk.

By the end of last week, however, the blue bird logo was back on Twitter and the DOGE picture was gone. This pushed the meme token down roughly 7% in a big red candle. At the time of this writing, the meme cryptocurrency is trading at the $0.0847 level on the Binance exchange.