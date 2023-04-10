DOGE Price up as Elon Musk Shares New Tweet About Dogecoin

Elon Musk has posted yet another tweet about Dogecoin, this coincided with marginal DOGE price rise

Elon Musk, known as a big fan of Dogecoin and memes, responded to a tweet from Twitter user "Halli" (@iamharaldur). The latter spoke about various religious beliefs and atheism.

Twitter boss Musk commented on that and shared a joke about Dogecoin. This person, "Halli," is a disabled employee of Twitter named Haraldur Thorleifsson, who previously had an issue with Elon Musk on Twitter. The backlash Musk faced forced him to make a public apology. Halli's bio, though, does not show if he continues to work for Twitter now.

In the meantime, Dogecoin rose by nearly 2% over the past 24 hours, which coincided with Musk mentioning the meme token again.

Musk again mentions Doge on Twitter

Elon Musk responded to a self-made definition of an atheist from the aforementioned user, stating that a "dyslexic, agnostic amnesiac who believes in crypto lies up all night thinking about Doge."

What does a dyslexic, agnostic amnesiac who believes in crypto do?



Lies up all night thinking about Doge. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

The tweet brought up the enthusiastic reaction of Dogecoin holders. However, Jeffrey Phillips, who seems to be a critic of Musk, judging by his Twitter bio, rebuked him for making a joke about the disabled employee.

Story of Musk's scandal with disabled Twitter employee

Earlier this year, Halli addressed Musk on Twitter, stating that he was unable to continue working on his tasks at Twitter for technical reasons; he was unable to log in. Unable to get any information from Twitter HR as to whether he was fired or not, he tagged Musk directly on Twitter to tell him that if he were fired, he would like to be paid for the work he had done recently.

Musk then asked what kind of job Halli did and demanded screenshots as proof of that. He stated that for the past four months, Halli did not do any work, offering muscular dystrophy as an excuse. Besides, Musk added that this person was "independently wealthy."

After that, the story was published by multiple media outlets, including mainstream ones, and Musk faced a major backlash. It was revealed that Twitter had acquired Halli's start-up, called Ueno, and he was hired by Twitter in 2021.

This and other details that were unveiled about Haraldur Thorleifsson made Musk apologize. He tweeted that Thorleifsson was considering staying at Twitter.

Have Musk and Thorleifsson made it up?

It seems, though, that all issues between Halli and Musk have been resolved, and what happened today is not teasing but simply a joke about Doge that Musk loves making, along with posting memes.

In March, after resolving the issue with the Twitter employee, Musk commented on his cautious tweet about AI, agreeing with the raised questions.