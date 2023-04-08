Elon Musk's New Meme Tweet Sparks Enthusiastic Response From DOGE Community

Twitter boss has published new tweet that brought him wave of comments from Dogecoin army

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Big lover of memes and Dogecoin Elon Musk has published a new meme on his Twitter account. And even though it has no connection to DOGE or any other crypto, it has received a lot of comments related to Dogecoin and other meme cryptocurrencies.

"I'm currently in psych ward"

The meme shows an M&M's blue chocolate saying that he has been "blocked, unblocked, added, unadded, loved, hated" but he has not taken notice because he is currently in a psych ward and "they have taken away my phone."

The tech tycoon was likely hinting at the fact that these days most part of people's lives happens inside their phones and social media, such as Twitter, in particular — the biggest social network owned by Musk.

In response, manifold DOGE fans began posting Dogecoin memes about DOGE recently made the "face of Twitter" but then removed in a few days. Some also tweeted about Bitcoin and DOGE rival Floki Inu.

The Dogecoin community seems somewhat upset after Elon Musk changed back the logo of Twitter from DOGE to the blue bird.

DOGE plunges 9% after Twitter logo change

On Friday, April 7, Dogecoin faced a decline of 9% after Elon Musk changed back the Twitter logotype from DOGE to the habitual blue bird picture.

Prior to that, the meme coin soared by more than 30%, and several major wallets began quickly selling DOGE in hundreds of millions. In particular, two of the five biggest addresses dumped 1.4 billion meme coins, earning nearly $130 million.

Some analysts and crypto tracking platforms wonder if they were related to Elon Musk or belonged to whales close to him who probably knew about the upcoming price pump in advance.