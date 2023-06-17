Elon Musk's New Tweet Makes XRP, DOGE, MATIC Communities Happy

Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk rolling out new feature on Twitter that can be used by crypto communities for expanding themselves
Elon Musk's New Tweet Makes XRP, DOGE, MATIC Communities Happy
Elon Musk, tech billionaire and the new boss of Twitter (formally a CTO now) has announced that the platform is introducing a new function that will allow anyone to create communities based on any topic.

Crypto fans of various coins, including XRP and Musk's favorite Dogecoin, immediately responded to that tweet.

Several accounts dedicated to leading cryptocurrencies — XRP, DOGE and MATIC — happily replied that now they would be able to expand their communities on Twitter.

While providing various new tools for crypto communities to expand and create more content (and be rewarded for it via the recently introduced Subscription feature), Elon Musk does not seem to be breaking his neck to add DOGE as an official payment method on Twitter.

This is despite his earlier multiple loud statements that DOGE would ideally fit the role of "Twitter coin" for rewarding content creators and making micropayments on the platform.

Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Astonishing Facts About SEC And Hinman After Docs Release

Ten days ago, the eccentric tech billionaire reaffirmed his support for Dogecoin in a cryptic tweet. He wrote back then: "Cry 'Havoc!' and let slip the Doges of war."

It is not only the DOGE community that eagerly responds to Musk's tweets, top members of the XRP army also do that quite often. A few times recently, when Musk tweeted "X," meaning the "X-everything-app" that he wants to eventually turn Twitter into, XRP fans jokingly responded as if Musk had hinted at XRP when tweeting that.

