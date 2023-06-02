Elon Musk's New Tweet Finds Response From XRP Army, Here's What He Posted

Members of XRP army became interested in what Elon Musk tweeted, letting his message sink in

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, eccentric techno billionaire and Twitter boss Elon Musk got the attention of the crypto community, and of the XRP army in particular. Prominent XRP community member @RipplePandaXRP and a few other XRP fans decided to attract the billionaire's attention to XRP coin.

It is not first time Musk has tweeted this

Elon Musk posted a laconic tweet, saying nothing but "X." In the past, this used to puzzle Musk's followers, and crypto fans in particular. Now, everybody remembers that this is the title of the app, into which Musk wants to turn Twitter into "X-app," meaning basically an app that contains everything on its platform.

Musk here seems to be looking at Chinese chat apps, such as QQ, and others, like Snapchat, that allow you to call a taxi or order food home. Recently, Elon Musk mentioned on Twitter that he was considering adding job hunting and dating to Twitter as the first step in turning it into an "Everything App."

XRP army influencer responds to Musk

As the Twitter boss tweeted "X," the aforementioned account @RipplePandaXRP tweeted "R" in response. Two other Twitter users posted the letter "P." These tweets together make up "XRP."

Among other members of the crypto community was the Gemini exchange founded and run by the Winklevoss twins, Bitcoin billionaires.

A similar reaction happened to Musk's next tweet, in which he wrote one of his favorite catch phrases: "let that sink in."