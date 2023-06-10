Elon Musk Makes Surprising DOGE Mention in Cryptic Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin fan and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a surprising DOGE mention in a recent cryptic tweet. The Tesla CEO said to "cry havoc and let slip the doges."

Musk's tweet caught the attention of the Dogecoin community. "Doge Whisperer," a DOGE community member, commented, "unleash the doge."

Cry 'Havoc!' and let slip the Doges of war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2023

The timing of Musk's tweet seems significant following a sharp crypto market sell-off as a result of the Securities and Exchange Commission's crackdown on major exchanges for digital assets that unnerved investors.

Major cryptocurrencies such as ADA, Solana and MATIC were seeing losses of over 25%. Dogecoin itself was down 16.41% in the last 24 hours to $0.059.

Earlier this week, the SEC roiled the cryptocurrency industry by filing lawsuits against Binance, the largest trading platform in the industry, and Coinbase, the largest U.S. digital asset exchange. Some cryptocurrencies, including BNB, Cardano and Solana, were labeled as unregistered securities as part of the lawsuits.



Despite the likely inference that might be drawn from the current market situation, however, it bears mentioning that the context of Elon Musk's tweet remains unknown.

The Tesla CEO has frequently reaffirmed his support for Dogecoin (DOGE), its inherent humor and its inclusion of dogs.

In response to a post by Jack Dorsey on cryptocurrencies during the week, Elon Musk tweeted: "DOGE ftw," which stands for "DOGE for the win."

With this response, Musk highlighted his love for Dogecoin and provided an intriguing new angle to the conversation.



In a recent virtual conference, Musk added a clause to his Dogecoin support: "I'm not advising anyone to buy crypto or bet the farm on Dogecoin."