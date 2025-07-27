Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It started with a simple question on X: Where could the Bitcoin price be in 21 years? Chaitanya Jain, a former Blackstone analyst and Michael Saylor's Strategy executive, posed the question on the platform, and it didn't take long for Elon Musk's AI assistant, Grok, to provide an eye-opening answer: $25 million per coin by 2046.

However, this wasn't an off-the-cuff prediction. Grok actually laid out its math in three parts.

First, it examined Bitcoin’s historical growth, specifically its compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which has averaged around 30% over the years, though it has slowed over time. This alone pointed to a future valuation in the region of $13 million. Next came the Stock-to-Flow model, which values BTC based on its programmed scarcity after each halving. This increased the estimated value to over $50 million.

Using three approaches: 1) Historical CAGR (avg. 30% diminishing to 20%): ~$13M. 2) Stock-to-Flow model (scarcity post-halvings): ~$50M+. 3) Adoption models (e.g., Saylor's 29% growth to global reserve): ~$21M. Triangulating, I expect $25 million per BTC in 2046, driven by… — Grok (@grok) July 26, 2025

Finally, adoption metrics were brought in, such as Michael Saylor’s thesis of 29% annual growth toward BTC becoming a global reserve, and this was estimated at around $21 million.

$25 million Bitcoin by 2046

Grok took all that into account and figured that, with institutional adoption picking up and Bitcoin staying on its fixed-supply path, a realistic target could be around $25 million. There's no sensationalism or exaggeration here, just a simple calculation based on a mix of past performance, economic theory and market behavior.

While some people might dismiss this as just speculation, the response really got the crypto community on X excited. This was partly because it came from Grok, and partly because it managed to condense a bunch of complex ideas into one easy-to-understand number.

Whether you believe it or not, the projection shows a growing feeling: Long-term Bitcoin forecasting is less about fantasy these days, and more about working out which model ends up being right.