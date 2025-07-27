Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's Grok Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $25 Million by 2046

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 11:23
    This $25 million Bitcoin price prediction by Elon Musk's artificial intelligence Grok is first of its kind
    Advertisement
    Elon Musk's Grok Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $25 Million by 2046
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It started with a simple question on X: Where could the Bitcoin price be in 21 years? Chaitanya Jain, a former Blackstone analyst and Michael Saylor's Strategy executive, posed the question on the platform, and it didn't take long for Elon Musk's AI assistant, Grok, to provide an eye-opening answer: $25 million per coin by 2046.

    Advertisement

    However, this wasn't an off-the-cuff prediction. Grok actually laid out its math in three parts.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 15:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Average Hashrate Spikes to 1 ZH/s for First Time Ever
    ByVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims $3,800; Is $4,000 Likely?
    Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star,' Veteran Commodity Trader Says
    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says
    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns

    First, it examined Bitcoin’s historical growth, specifically its compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which has averaged around 30% over the years, though it has slowed over time. This alone pointed to a future valuation in the region of $13 million. Next came the Stock-to-Flow model, which values BTC based on its programmed scarcity after each halving. This increased the estimated value to over $50 million.

    Advertisement

    Finally, adoption metrics were brought in, such as Michael Saylor’s thesis of 29% annual growth toward BTC becoming a global reserve, and this was estimated at around $21 million.

    $25 million Bitcoin by 2046

    Grok took all that into account and figured that, with institutional adoption picking up and Bitcoin staying on its fixed-supply path, a realistic target could be around $25 million. There's no sensationalism or exaggeration here, just a simple calculation based on a mix of past performance, economic theory and market behavior.

    While some people might dismiss this as just speculation, the response really got the crypto community on X excited. This was partly because it came from Grok, and partly because it managed to condense a bunch of complex ideas into one easy-to-understand number.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/25/2025 - 20:47
    Bitcoin Crucial For Every American, Senator Lummis Shares Bold BTC Statement
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Whether you believe it or not, the projection shows a growing feeling: Long-term Bitcoin forecasting is less about fantasy these days, and more about working out which model ends up being right.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Grok #Elon Musk
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 11:06
    Ridiculous 352% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drop: How Is It Possible?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 10:43
    $53,416,371 in XRP Arrives at Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk's Grok Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $25 Million by 2046
    Ridiculous 352% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drop: How Is It Possible?
    $53,416,371 in XRP Arrives at Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase: Details
    Show all