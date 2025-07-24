Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Strong Bitcoin Strategy in Just 4 Words

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin evangelist and the executive chairman of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (widely known as MicroStrategy in the past), has taken to his X account to send yet another daily BTC message to his millions of followers.

In what has already become a tradition, Saylor posted an AI-generated image of himself with Bitcoin attributes. This time, it is an orange tie, since this is the color associated with the flagship cryptocurrency.

The image depicts Saylor dressed in a business suit and relaxing in a cafe. A cup of coffee and a croissant are on a plate on the table he is sitting at. “Just Bitcoin for breakfast,” the caption says, likely underscoring Saylor’s choice of BTC as the strategic asset for his company.

Just Bitcoin for Breakfast pic.twitter.com/5yVG2EypJ0 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 24, 2025

At the start of the week, Michael Saylor announced another major Bitcoin accumulation conducted by Strategy. He talked about the amount of 6,220 BTC worth roughly $740 million and bought at about $118,940 per Bitcoin. After adding this crypto chunk, Strategy maintains its status as the second-largest Bitcoin holder after BlackRock’s IBIT spot Bitcoin ETF and holds a total of 607,770 Bitcoin valued at $71,741,535,462.

On Wednesday, Saylor also presented to the Bitcoin community the so-called “Bitcoin Defense Department” of his company – a pentagon, which looks like the U.S. government's Pentagon from above, where each corner is named by preferred shares issued by Strategy to fund further Bitcoin acquisition – STRF, STRK, STRD, MSTR and, finally, the recently launched STRC (“Stretch”).