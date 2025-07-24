Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Strong Bitcoin Strategy in Just 4 Words

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 14:05
    Strategy's Bitcoin boss Saylor reaffirms his bullish BTC focus for many years ahead
    Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin evangelist and the executive chairman of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (widely known as MicroStrategy in the past), has taken to his X account to send yet another daily BTC message to his millions of followers.

    In what has already become a tradition, Saylor posted an AI-generated image of himself with Bitcoin attributes. This time, it is an orange tie, since this is the color associated with the flagship cryptocurrency.

    The image depicts Saylor dressed in a business suit and relaxing in a cafe. A cup of coffee and a croissant are on a plate on the table he is sitting at. “Just Bitcoin for breakfast,” the caption says, likely underscoring Saylor’s choice of BTC as the strategic asset for his company.

    At the start of the week, Michael Saylor announced another major Bitcoin accumulation conducted by Strategy. He talked about the amount of 6,220 BTC worth roughly $740 million and bought at about $118,940 per Bitcoin. After adding this crypto chunk, Strategy maintains its status as the second-largest Bitcoin holder after BlackRock’s IBIT spot Bitcoin ETF and holds a total of 607,770 Bitcoin valued at $71,741,535,462.

    On Wednesday, Saylor also presented to the Bitcoin community the so-called “Bitcoin Defense Department” of his company – a pentagon, which looks like the U.S. government's Pentagon from above, where each corner is named by preferred shares issued by Strategy to fund further Bitcoin acquisition – STRF, STRK, STRD, MSTR and, finally, the recently launched STRC (“Stretch”).

