    Bitcoin (BTC) Average Hashrate Spikes to 1 ZH/s for First Time Ever

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 15:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty adjustment: Hashrate hits new record, block time dips below 9 minutes for first time ever
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Today, on July 26, 2025, the Bitcoin (BTC) network registered its another difficulty adjustment. While the procedure itself is a by-weekly routine — and the adjustment rate itself is mediocre today — this time the oldest blockchain smashed through three records simultaneously.

    Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate hits historical milestone: 1 Zettahash per second

    Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, witnessed a regular mining difficulty adjustment today. As per Clover (formerly BTC.com), on the block 907,200, Bitcoin's (BTC) difficulty was raised by 1.07% to 127.62 T. While this is the smallest surge in more than half a year, it unlocked three records for the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

    Article image
    Image by Clover

    First, its average hashrate now exceeds 1,000 Ehashes per second. It means, for the first time in its history, Bitcoin's (BTC) average hashrate hit 1.05 Zettahashes per second.

    As such, Bitcoin (BTC) miners now produce more than one sextillion hashes every second, which is equal to 1 followed by 21 zeros. The competition for the opportunity to add the next block to the network has never been more heated.

    Also, the Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty itself reached previously unseen 127.62 T. The surging difficulty and hashrate metrics are clear evidence of miners' optimism. Both indicators can only grow when more and more computers join the network and take part in block validation.

    Last but not least, Bitcoin's (BTC) block time dropped to unbelievable 8 minutes 42 seconds, which is 13% faster compared to normal 10-minute estimations.

    Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty adds 30% in just one year

    Moreover, the next difficulty adjustment — expected in 13 days — is also set to be small but positive.

    In the last 12 months, Bitcoin's (BTC) difficulty increased by almost 30%, while Bitcoin's (BTC) average hashrate is 70% up.

    By-weekly difficulty adjustments are necessary for the network to keep the block production process stable and predictable.

    Bitcoin's (BTC) price hit $118,500 today amid the moderate optimism of traders. BTC is up by 0.5% today despite the total crypto segment capitalization shrinking.

